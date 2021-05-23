Pay it forward to all

Some years ago when I was helping with an elementary class there was a lull I needed to fill. So I asked the students whether they knew the Golden Rule. Not a hand was raised.
I was not particularly astonished – because I seldom heard that scripture taught in the church anymore, as it was while I was growing up.
Jesus taught His disciples, “Therefore, whatever you want men to do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets.” – Matthew 7:12
A more-modern version is, “Treat others as you want them to treat you. This is what the Law and the Prophets are all about.” – Contemporary English Version.
It’s the essence of paying it forward. Too many times people treat others the way those others have been treating them. If others are bullies, they become bullies. If others are rude, they become rude. If family ignores or abuses a person, that person does the same.
The end of the scripture verse speaks about abiding by what the Law and the Prophets taught. The foundation of the Law is the Ten Commandments, which can be found in Exodus 20 and Deuteronomy 5 in the Old Testament. The Law is also the regulations and prescriptions that flowed out of deciding how the Law applied to everyday life – what God requires His people to do.
But prophets look forward. They tell people the good news from God about what’s to come in the future. Remember prophets tell people what God has to say; priests told God what the people were saying.
Jesus gives us the standard of how we live by the Golden Rule when He teaches us to love our neighbor as ourselves. It’s the second-greatest commandment, after the greatest commandment – “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul and with all your mind.” – Matthew 22:37
Both instructions are other-focused, not self-focused. Verse 40 says, “The rest of the law, and all the teachings of the prophets, are but variations on these themes.”
Everything God teaches is other-focused; we are to put others before ourselves. That’s how parents have traditionally raised their children; the children’s welfare comes before their own. Parents sacrifice to give their children what’s necessary to develop well-rounded lives; they sacrifice expensive frills to provide necessities for their children.
Return to Jesus via Ben Franklin. Ben Franklin once loaned a man a sum of money with the understanding that when the man was able to repay the loan he – rather than repay – should pay it forward. He should lend it to someone else to help that person.
Jesus lived by paying it forward. He taught the principles of the Law and the Prophets, but He also taught the Good News that He is the Savior we’re all looking for. He fed people, healed the sick and infirm, delivered people out of sin, revealed how to finance God’s kingdom on earth, trained people to be solid citizens and modeled a godly life.
Most importantly Jesus paid it forward by giving His life for those who are sinners.
“He presented himself for this sacrificial death when we were far too weak and rebellious to do anything to get ourselves ready … We can understand someone dying for a person worth dying for, and we can understand how someone good and noble could inspire us to selfless sacrifice. But God put his love on the line for us by offering his Son in sacrificial death while we were of no use whatever to him.” – Romans 5:6-8 Message
That’s the ultimate “paying it forward” – giving His life for someone who doesn’t even know Him or care. On the other hand Jesus knew one day we would know Him and care that He willingly gave His life for us. Now it’s time for us to pay it forward.
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.