MADISON, Wis. – Brad Pfaff accepted a new position with the Wisconsin government a week after being fired by the Wisconsin Senate. He was formerly the Agriculture Secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
He has joined the Wisconsin Department of Administration as director of business and rural development, where he will advocate for small businesses and rural communities.
“While our residents have lost an advocate for our rural heritage and consumers in need of protection at the cabinet level, I’m proud to bring Brad onto the team at (the department) to ensure his expertise and Wisconsin values are utilized to grow our economy,” said Joel Brennan, administration secretary.
The Wisconsin Department of Administration has several key functions. It’s designed to help the governor develop and implement the state budget. It also supports other state agencies and their programs by offering services such as centralized purchasing and financial management.
Evers has named former-deputy-secretary Randy Romanski as the ag agency’s acting Agriculture Secretary, but has not named a permanent replacement.
The chamber removed Pfaff in a 14-19 party-line vote Nov. 5, a move that came after Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald signaled Pfaff’s impending rejection when he urged Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to withdraw the selection. According to the Legislative Reference Bureau, a governor’s appointee has never been denied by the Senate as far back as 1987, when records began.
Pfaff drew the ire of Republicans after he targeted the Legislature’s budget committee this summer concerning the release of farmer mental-health funding. But Fitzgerald’s office also pointed to other issues including a proposed rule change for livestock operations that’s faced criticism.
Cabinet secretaries in Wisconsin are appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the Senate. The state’s constitution doesn’t define when such a vote must occur, meaning the chamber can vote at any time to approve or reject any secretary. The Republican-controlled state Senate confirmed five cabinet secretaries in October.