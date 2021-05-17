Pigeon-raising brings feathered visitors

KEWASKUM, Wis. – From St. Mark’s plaza in Venice, Italy, to rooftop lofts in Matanzas, Cuba, to New York City’s Central Park to countryside farm silos to interstate overpasses, pigeons are an ubiquitous fixture of our world. Some people dislike the ever-present evidence a pigeon leaves behind – stray feathers and poop-painted perches. Others behold in awe what seems to be the orchestrated flying formation of a flock of the feathered beauties.
The common gray-blue-colored rock dove is what most of us are familiar with. But there are as many variants in the pigeon world as there is skin color in mankind – but they are all friendly with each other.
I married a pigeon guy. He raised on a small scale different varieties of pigeons. One of our dates was catching pigeons at night in a barn. In college he would catch pigeons from the underside of bridges at night.
After we married my husband didn’t raise pigeons, but one of our sons must have inherited the pigeon-fancying gene. One day when the boy was in elementary school I found a pair of pigeons flying up from the basement, looking for a way out of the house. I also understand from family gatherings years later that there was a time he kept pigeons in his dresser drawers. By the time he was 12 our offspring was riding his bicycle all around the area, scoping out pigeon perches on farms. Farmers gladly accepted his proposal to remove those birds. Favor with many farmers because of the pigeon enterprise opened job opportunities for our son.
Nowadays that son is grown and married with a loft of pigeons of his own. He’s graduated to homing-pigeon competition flying. People all around the world participate in competition flying of pigeons. Breeders keep flying to maintain and perpetuate the homing instinct in the birds; it’s a case of if the birds don’t use the homing ability they lose it.
When we raise cows and goats and sheep and horses and bison we speak of which bloodlines are most desirable. The same goes for pigeons. Bloodlines from South Africa, Belgium and other nations are eagerly sought after when breeding champion homing pigeons.
Consistently successful breeders hold their pigeon-raising secrets close to the chest. Often it takes many years to prepare a winning strategy composed of breeding, feeding, treatments and training. Just like there are often secret ingredients in prize-winning food competitions and secret strategies to winning a football game, there are confidential methods that meet with success in the homing-pigeon-competition world as well.
Among other things competition flying of homing pigeons requires knowledge of meteorology, activity of the sun, topography and cell-tower locations. Birders train their young charges by gradually increasing the distance from home to where they’re released, in order to strengthen the birds for long-distance flights. Often a group of homing-pigeon raisers will pool their birds for transport to distant locations for release. Sudden weather changes, electromagnetic frequency emissions and birds of prey are just a few of the hazards homing pigeons encounter returning to their lofts. Sometimes not all the pigeons released make it back to check in.
There is a market for birds raised in successful lofts. Young birds are bought and sold throughout the country, which is why I had a pigeon in my basement for a few weeks after it arrived from Indiana during the cold days of February. Just like every home has its own bacteria and viruses, so does each barn and pigeon loft. Because one is immune to the stuff in one’s home but not necessarily to the stuff in another home, Leonard – the pigeon’s name – needed to be treated to prevent his succumbing to the flora and fauna of his new home before going to live there. So Leonard spent time growing some immunity in my basement before being introduced to his new flock. The plan is to mate him to a female with superior competitive characteristics in order to bring forth winning offspring. That’s every homing-pigeon competitor’s dream – to raise birds that win contests.
Leonard has now vacated my basement in favor of his new loft. But just when I thought my house was animal-free, here come more pigeons for a few days before they are shipped out. At least they’re not coming to stay!
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.