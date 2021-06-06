Plant good seeds for harvest

Spring has sprung; it’s time to plant fields, gardens, flowerbeds and containers. When we look at seed packets we see the picture of what the seed will become. Those packets also tell us all the information we need to know to care for our plants, as well as what sort of harvest we can expect and when.
Do we ever wonder whether we might have different seed than what is pictured on the front of the packet? Could we be planting weeds or undesirable invasive plants? No; we trust we will harvest exactly what we have sown.
Consider the possibility that words are seeds. Carefully choosing what seed words we’re planting with our mouths can change a life or a situation. Words can encourage or extinguish; they can plant blessings or cursing; they can bring a harvest of life or death to something or someone. Even an entire season of life can be affected by the words we’ve planted. If it’s the wrong seed it can become an invasive cancer in a life, ultimately destroying it by strangulation. If it’s a seed producing great beauty and abundant fruit for harvest, it will nourish both the soul and the body for a long time to come.
Often seeds planted in one life are perpetuated for many generations – as in seeds of perennial plants, which come back year after year without the planting of any more seeds being required. One seed planted in one season can become an entire field before we know it. The seed words planted in one life can affect many lives all around it.
There was a study done comparing the lives of two diverse individuals and their descendants from the 1700s.
Jonathan Edwards and his wife, Sarah, sowed seeds of faith and godliness into their children. The result was a legacy of honorable and productive progeny such as lawyers, judges, public-office holders. There were those who served in the military as well as physicians, authors, college presidents and missionaries. They contributed constructively to the society of many nations for the 150 years their lineage was studied.
By contrast the legacy of a godless atheist named Max Jukes was also traced. His descendants included murderers, thieves, convicts, paupers and many wrecked by indulgent living. More than half of his female descendants were prostitutes. Jukes’ progeny, rather than contributing positively to society, cost much by their destruction. At the time of the study the family tree of 42 men in the New York prison system traced back to Max Jukes. Jukes’ “roots” strangled his inheritance, producing rotten fruit.
The wisest man who ever lived is usually acknowledged to be King Solomon. In his treatise on time, he wrote there is a time to plant and a time to pluck up. Even in this season of planting, we can have an opportunity to destroy the roots coming from poor past seed choices in our lives, the lives of our children, the locale in which we reside and our nation. Spring is a time when it’s easy to pluck up, for the ground is soft and more easily releases those invasive roots of unwanted and damaging seed species.
God has given us the directions for planting good seed and removing the bad; all we need to do is follow those directions. Even if we’ve planted bad seed for many years, its roots can be plucked up. The seedbed can be reestablished with good seed for a bountiful future harvest. It’s never too late to start over.
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.