Please, dear God, send visions

OPINION Have you ever been called on the carpet? Let’s say you are on the job and you find yourself in a situation where you need to make a decision about serving the best interests of your customer. But it will mean breaking a company rule, or keeping the rule and leaving your customer out in the cold. You opt to meet the needs of your customer and break the rule. When your boss finds out she calls you into her office and says, “You crossed the line! What were you thinking?”
That’s the kind of dilemma Peter faced in Jerusalem when he returned from his little road trip to Joppa. The word had gone around that he had been consorting with Gentiles – i.e. people who were not Jews. Remember what a big deal it was when Jesus had a drink with a Samaritan woman? That was not done. Jews had no dealings with Samaritans or anyone else who was not a Jew. They didn’t talk to them. They didn’t go into their homes. They didn’t eat with them. To do so, they believed, would have made them unclean.
It was a very strong taboo, comparable to the way many white folks in the USA felt about black folks before the civil-rights movement in the middle of the previous century. I’m old enough to remember the days when there were separate drinking fountains for whites and blacks in some parts of our country, when blacks sat in the balconies in theaters and in the back of buses, and when they couldn’t eat in the same restaurants.
If you happened to be at County Stadium in September 1957, when Hank Aaron hit that walk-off two-run homer against St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Billy Muffet to clinch the Braves first pennant in Milwaukee, you and all of your black and white friends would have been allowed to sit together as you watched Hank’s white teammates carry Hank off the field. But if that game had been played in St. Louis, Hank could not have stayed in the same hotel as his white teammates that night.
That was a different time. Now of course we know better – except when it comes to ... Well I’ll let you make your own list.
It was the kind of tension that was in the air in Jerusalem when “the apostles and the brothers,” as written in Acts chapter 11, called Peter to account.
“You went into the house of uncircumcised men and ate with them,” they said.
“Yes I did,” Pete said. “But let me explain.”
Here is where you may not want to do what Peter does when you find yourself in this kind of situation with your boss. Pete tells them about his vision of a large sheet and several kinds of animals, reptiles and birds that Jews were not allowed to eat – and the voice from heaven telling him to go ahead and eat.
How do you think you would fare with your boss if you told a story like that?
“You heard a voice from heaven? Yeah, right,” your boss would say. “Do you have any sick
leave left?”
Then Pete tells about the three men who came to the house to take him to Caesarea, and how the Spirit told him “to have no hesitation about going with them.”
The ancient city of Joppa, one of the oldest ports in the world, is now surrounded by modern Tel Aviv. It’s about 30 miles south of Caesarea, which is in Northern Israel. It was the headquarters of Roman governors like Pontius Pilate; it had a population, half Jewish and half Gentile, who were frequently at odds. But it was quite peaceful by the time I passed through there in 1989.
Now comes the part that you must remember if you ever feel called to cross the line. Pete tells the faithful in Jerusalem, “But it was all right to go into the home of a Gentile and to eat with him. I took six brothers with me.”
Always take witnesses!
The story has an almost-unbelievable conclusion. Peter and his entourage of circumcised witnesses go into the Gentile house. Their host, Cornelius, a high-ranking Roman soldier, tells about the angel who told him to invite Peter to his house. The angel said Peter would bring a message through which Cornelius and his household would be saved.
As that distinguished uncircumcised Gentile man talked, Pete and the six circumcised guys with him saw the Holy Spirit come upon Cornelius in the same way it had come upon them at Pentecost.
Peter looked into the eyes of his brothers and sisters in Christ who had been criticizing him as he came to the end of his explanation and said, “I remembered the word of the Lord, how he had said, ‘John baptized with water, but you will be baptized with the Holy Spirit.’ If then God
gave them the same gift that he gave us when we believed in the Lord Jesus Christ, who was I that I could hinder God?”
And then, miracle of miracles, when the followers of Jesus who had been angry at Peter “heard this, they were silenced. And they praised God, saying, ‘Then God has given to the Gentiles the repentance that leads to life.’”
Brothers and sisters, wouldn’t it be wonderful if the painful differences we have in in our nation concerning immigration reform, LGBTQ and voting rights, sexual identity, reproductive rights and aid to Ukraine could be resolved like that? Wouldn’t it be great if God would send us a clear vision to settle all our differences?
But please, dear Lord, don’t send it to me. Send it straight to President Joe Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. And, just to be safe, it might help to copy other outspoken people … and the sooner the better. Amen!
