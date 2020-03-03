In an emergency the most important thing to do is to avoid panic. And the best way to avoid panic is to be prepared.
To prepare for an emergency it’s necessary to become informed and to develop plans. It’s also useful to use a checklist so during the stress of an emergency something important is not forgotten. Each person should think about personal goals for his or her own conduct during an emergency. Think about whether to be among the people saved themselves, or to be among those people who saved family, friends and neighbors as well as themselves.
Though different kinds of emergencies warrant different actions, in a pandemic a family may need to shelter in place at home. In a flood or wildfire a family may need to leave home for a period of time. But a lot of emergency preparation applies to all emergencies. Having basic food, water, medicine, equipment, documents and plans are elements that apply to all emergency preparedness. The quantities of some things will differ if the emergency warrants evacuation or sheltering in place. A family will likely need more food and medicine on hand to stay at home but can’t carry as much if evacuation is required. So to prepare an emergency response plan, take the initiative to prepare for a range of emergencies.
Fortunately it’s not necessary to start from scratch. Reputable sources for information are readily available. Some of those sources are the Department of Homeland Security, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Council on Physical Disabilities. The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also have information. Some Wisconsin counties and local governments around the nation have emergency-preparedness information available online.
Many rural families have members who are not human. Don’t forget to plan not only for livestock, but also for pets. For nonhuman family members be sure to add food, water, medicine, supplies and equipment they will need to any emergency plan. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has information regarding emergency-preparedness steps to take to protect pets.
As of March 2, the coronavirus -- COVID-19 -- doesn't appear to be a risk to livestock. However the World Health Organization has stated that at least one pet dog of a person with the disease has tested "weakly positive" for the disease.
"While this virus seems to have emerged from an animal source, it is now spreading from person-to-person in China," the CDC stated. "There is no reason to think that any animals including pets in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus. To date CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19. At this time there is no evidence that companion animals including pets can spread COVID-19. ... It’s always a good idea to wash your hands after (and before) being around animals."
Many times during a national emergency, unscrupulous people will try to make money by selling unnecessary or overpriced equipment and supplies. Sometimes equipment and supplies are sold in quantities far larger than needed. By having a plan in place and reasonable supplies on hand a person can avoid becoming the victim of those who wish to make money from people trying to prepare for an emergency.
Remember that in an emergency, preparation prevents panic and saves lives. Checklists, plans and other information to prepare for emergencies are available from many sources.
Visit cdc.gov and www.ready.gov/pandemic for more information.
Visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/preparedness for more information.
Visit the Wisconsin Council on Physical Disabilities at cpd.wisconsin.gov/toolkit.htm for more information regarding an emergency-preparedness toolkit.
Visit www.kingcounty.gov and search for "pandemic" for more information regarding preparing a checklist.
Visit the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.aspca.org and search for "disaster" for more information.