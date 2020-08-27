BARRONETT, Wis. – Along Lake Superior’s Chequamegon Bay in far-northern Wisconsin consumers have a wide selection of locally produced food. They buy directly from farms. There are farm markets, natural-food cooperatives and community-supported-agriculture subscriptions. Even supermarkets have local-food sections. Still there are a few weeks out of the year when many people around Chequamegon Bay cannot resist buying imported food.
The climate on the shore of Lake Superior is cooler than the inland climate. That makes the growing season later and for some crops shorter. Sometimes things like corn, melons and tomatoes ripen later or not at all. Some delectable items must be imported.
One of the most popular importers to Chequamegon Bay is Bob Bos. He imports from way down south – Barron County to Ashland, Wisconsin. The drive takes hours.
Bos, known among the local folk around Chequamegon Bay as “Barronett Bob,” farms near Barronett. For 39 years he has been growing food for local and regional customers. In-season he runs stands that offer fresh produce in Ashland, Hayward and Cumberland, Wisconsin. He only sells what he grows and is known for unusually fresh produce.
A customer was recently looking at summer squash – at a bin of fresh squash, or so she thought. Bos’ idea of fresh is different. He pointed at another bin.
“Pick from that bin,” he said. “The other one was in the garage overnight.”
Barronett Produce has become an institution in Ashland. People wait for Bos, partly because of the outstanding quality of his produce. But a more important reason is the man himself. Most folks have heard of Einstein’s theories about space and time. Einstein said time is relative. Bos demonstrates that in the way he makes time stand still when one is with him. Buying from him is never hurried but it seems to happen quickly. He always has time for conversation that’s genuine and caring. If a person has been to the stand in previous years it’s very likely he remembers that person as well as details about his or her family. The fraction of a minute one spends with him feels like a pleasant hour.
Prospective customers often see a long line of people waiting, these days at a safe social distance. That leads some to decide to come back later but such a decision can be a major tactical error. The stand often sells out. A person can return to find no line and no Bos. It’s best to stay in line; the line moves fast and the wait with Lake Superior nearby is pleasant.
“I asked God what I should do,” Bos said. “He said, ‘Produce.’ The first 10 years were pretty lean. The next 10 years I survived. I’m here now and I’m doing all right. I try to give you fresh produce just like picking it out of your garden, but you don’t have to weed and hoe.”
Thinking back through years of buying produce from him, customers have specific words come to mind – honest, trustworthy, fair, wholesome, sincere, good and friendly. The experience of visiting with him to share in the fresh food he brings sustains the body and the soul. Who would think that imported food could taste so good?
Some folks repeat the phrase, “know your farmer,” like it’s some new revelation. But some of Bos’ customers have known their farmer for 39 years. Buying directly from the person who grows the food one eats can form a special bond. That bond can be seen in Ashland for a few weeks each summer.
Visit facebook.com and search for "Bob's Barronett" for more information.