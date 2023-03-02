The Propane Education & Research Council is supporting the safe use of propane on the farm with new one-page safety guides covering a variety of topics related to the safe use of propane and propane-powered equipment. Visit Propane.com to see all six safety guides; they can be accessed and downloaded for free.
Each safety guide provides important information about code and training requirements, specific hazards and special safety considerations.
• Propane Safety on the Farm
• Safety for Transport Delivery
People are also reading…
• Using Farm Carts Safely
• Safety for Wet Line Dispensers
• Confinement Barn Safety
• Crop Dryer Safety
“Propane-powered equipment offers farmers many unique advantages over other energy sources or equipment,” said Michael Newland, director of agricultural-business development at the council. “It’s imperative that propane users are properly educated on safe usage and practices to power their farms safely and efficiently. We’ve created these one-page guides to make this important safety education as simple and accessible as possible.”
Each year about 1 billion gallons of propane are sold for agricultural applications – from irrigation engines and grain dryers to generators, water or building heating, and more. With the use of the safety sheets, propane can be used safely and efficiently for a variety of agricultural uses. Visit Propane.com/Agriculture for more information.
The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides propane safety and training programs, and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. It’s operated and funded by the propane industry.