Ranch grows spooky Halloween fun

MAUSTON, Wis. -- With Halloween around the corner, Red Ridge Ranch near Mauston is offering opportunities for families to have a ghoulish good time during the spookiest season of the year.
Held every year since 2005, Cindy and Lyle Peterson have once again brought back haunted activities at the ranch with mazes, a petting zoo, hay rides and pumpkin decorating. The activities run through Oct. 31 at Red Ridge Ranch, W4881 Wisconsin Highway 82, Mauston.
“It’s somewhat famous in the area,” Cindy Peterson said. “We have people that come up from Chicago, Minnesota too, but they come up for the weekend and plan around coming here.”
The ranch is open every day for Halloween activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a $15 ticket granting access to a hay maze, petting zoo, pumpkin painting with an included pumpkin of the visitor’s choice, a 20-minute tractor-drawn hayride and inflatable moon walk. During Fridays and Saturdays haunted hay rides are offered for $20 from 7-10 p.m. The ticket also includes a campfire and the hay maze inside the barn.
Other activities available include horseback riding for $35, pony rides for $10, $60 advanced horseback rides and $80 private advanced rides. Starting in December there will be sleigh rides for $30.
“The (daytime) activities are very family-friendly; we get a lot of families with kids in the 3-10-year range,” Peterson said. “I’m always surprised how many people take their kids on the haunted hayrides; there’s spooks and scares.”
Peterson begins creating the display every year in August; it takes between four and six weeks to prepare everything. She and her employees create the hay maze, decorate the ranch with paintings and signs made by her neighbor Bonnie Kissack, harvest between 4,000 and 5,000 pumpkins, create the hay-ride course and borrow animals from the Amish for the petting zoo.
“It’s a lot of hard work, and every year I say I’m not going to do it again,” Peterson said. “As soon as it’s gone though I miss it … and it’s become a tradition. You listen (in the courtyard) and hear people talking about how they’ve come back every year.”
After visiting in the early 2000s a now-defunct ranch with a similar program -- along with Kissack -- Peterson had the idea for the Halloween-themed activities at her ranch.
“I saw theirs and was like, ‘I can do better than that,’” Peterson said. “It was small and there wasn’t much to do. I thought I could improve on it … and there really isn’t much like this in the area.”
Now in its 16th year of operation, the Halloween spectacular can draw as many as 350 people on weekends to take part in the variety of activities. New this year are additional inflatables. Peterson said the scares on the hay ride are always unique because the ranch has different "scarers" every year.
“It’s a nice fall activity, a nice fall day,” Peterson said. “You can bring the family and it’s fun for everyone.”