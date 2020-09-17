Iowa State University-Extension and Outreach is providing virtual Mental Health First Aid trainings throughout fall 2020. Due to the increased stressors produced by the COVID-19 pandemic, drought conditions and storms, the virtual program will be offered to provide adults with tools they can use to identify when someone might be struggling with a mental-health and/or substance-use problem.
Attendees will learn how to connect others to appropriate support and resources when necessary. A five-step action plan will be taught to guide participants through the process of reaching out to offer appropriate support.
Everyone can benefit from taking a mental-health first-aid course, from agribusiness professionals, producers, paramedics and faith leaders to teachers, mothers, fathers, siblings and friends. Learning more about mental health can help reduce the stigma associated with behavioral-health problems, recognize signs of trouble and help people get the assistance they need
The Mental Health First Aid will be offered on a variety of dates. Each virtual program will last for 4.5 hours. Unique URLs to access a Zoom link will be sent to registered participants prior to the program.
Dates and times are as follows.
- 1 p.m. Sept. 24
- 4 p.m. Oct. 1
- 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15
- 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5
- 10:30 a.m. Nov.19
- 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10
The cost is $35. However agribusiness professionals, producers, commodity-group members, bankers, veterinarians and veterinarian technicians can register at no cost for any of the programs by using the code AGPRO when registering. Prior to attending the instructor-led virtual course, participants will be required to complete a two-hour online self-study class.
Visit www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/MHFA or contact dnbrown@iastate.edu or ads@iastate.edu for more information.
Other resources offered
Iowa Concern, offered by Iowa State University-Extension and Outreach, provides confidential access to stress counselors and an attorney for legal education, as well as information and referral services for a wide variety of topics. With a toll-free phone number, live-chat capabilities and a website, Iowa Concern services are available 24 hours a day, seven days per week at no charge. Call 800-447-1985; language interpretation services are available. Visit www.extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern to live-chat with a stress counselor one-on-one in a secure environment or to email an expert regarding legal, finance, stress, or crisis and disaster issues.
Finding Answers Now. Visit www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/disaster-recovery to obtain information to help with concerns about stress and relationships, personal finance, and nutrition and wellness.
COVID Recovery Iowa offers a variety of services to anyone affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtual counselors and consultants provide counseling, family-finance consultation, farm-financial consultation, referral information and help finding resources. Join groups online for activities and to learn creative strategies for coping with the effects of the pandemic. COVID Recovery Iowa will announce upcoming programs on the website and via all social media to help build coping skills, resilience and emotional support. Visit www.COVIDrecoveryiowa.org or call 844-775-9276 for more information.