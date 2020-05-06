Popcorn is a tradition at our house; after Sunday-afternoon naps it’s popcorn time. It’s so easy to make and every bowlful feels like a little party. Make a batch; try these additions for a fun twist.

Cherlyn Beachy

A little helpful tip – to make popcorn a few hours ahead of serving it, pop the popcorn. Then set the bowl of popcorn in the oven for 10 minutes at 200 degrees; stir and leave in the oven for five additional minutes. That will prevent squeaky stale popcorn.

Popcorn

Pop 1 cup popcorn kernels however preferred – stove top, air popper or microwave.

     Creates 12 cups popped popcorn

Peppermint Chocolate Popcorn

  • 12 cups popped popcorn
  • 16 ounces white chocolate
  • ½ t peppermint extract
  • 10-20 peppermints
  • 1 cup mini chocolate chips

Crush peppermints; add them along with chocolate chips to popcorn.

Melt white chocolate; add peppermint extract.

Pour over popcorn; stir.

Spread on large baking sheet to harden.

Smoky Spanish Almond Popcorn with pepitas

     Note: Pepitas are seeds harvested from specific hull-less pumpkin varieties.

  • 12 cups popped popcorn
  • 1 cup pepitas
  • 1 t smoked paprika
  • 1 t salt

Toss together in large bowl.

Drizzle with melted butter if desired.

Sugar and Spice Popcorn

  • 12 cups popped popcorn
  • 3 T butter
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • 1 T butter
  • 1 t cinnamon
  • ¼ t salt

Melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat.

Add remaining ingredients; continue cooking.

Stir until sugar is dissolved.

Pour over popcorn.

Spread on a greased baking sheet.

Bake for 10-15 minutes at 300 degrees.

Mexican Chocolate Popcorn

  • 12 cups popped popcorn
  • 2 T cinnamon
  • 2 T powdered sugar
  • ½ t cayenne pepper
  • 2 t cocoa powder
  • ¼ t salt

Combine all with popcorn; mix in a large bowl.

Drizzle with butter if desired.

Parmesan Garlic Popcorn

  • 12 cups popped popcorn
  • ½ cup Parmesan cheese
  • 2 t garlic powder
  • 1 t dried parsley flakes
  • ¼ t salt

Combine in large bowl.

Cherlyn Beachy lives near St. Ansgar in northeast Iowa with her husband, Mervin, and their son and daughter. They have a large garden and raise their own chickens, beef, pork and eggs. She’s a stay-at-home mom who loves to cook and enjoys photography. “I cook like many of you – no special equipment, no exotic ingredients and no one else to wash the dishes,” she says. “I’m always on the lookout for tasty easy-to-prepare seasonal food.”