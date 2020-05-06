Popcorn is a tradition at our house; after Sunday-afternoon naps it’s popcorn time. It’s so easy to make and every bowlful feels like a little party. Make a batch; try these additions for a fun twist.
A little helpful tip – to make popcorn a few hours ahead of serving it, pop the popcorn. Then set the bowl of popcorn in the oven for 10 minutes at 200 degrees; stir and leave in the oven for five additional minutes. That will prevent squeaky stale popcorn.
Popcorn
Pop 1 cup popcorn kernels however preferred – stove top, air popper or microwave.
Creates 12 cups popped popcorn
Peppermint Chocolate Popcorn
- 12 cups popped popcorn
- 16 ounces white chocolate
- ½ t peppermint extract
- 10-20 peppermints
- 1 cup mini chocolate chips
Crush peppermints; add them along with chocolate chips to popcorn.
Melt white chocolate; add peppermint extract.
Pour over popcorn; stir.
Spread on large baking sheet to harden.
Smoky Spanish Almond Popcorn with pepitas
Note: Pepitas are seeds harvested from specific hull-less pumpkin varieties.
- 12 cups popped popcorn
- 1 cup pepitas
- 1 t smoked paprika
- 1 t salt
Toss together in large bowl.
Drizzle with melted butter if desired.
Sugar and Spice Popcorn
- 12 cups popped popcorn
- 3 T butter
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 T butter
- 1 t cinnamon
- ¼ t salt
Melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat.
Add remaining ingredients; continue cooking.
Stir until sugar is dissolved.
Pour over popcorn.
Spread on a greased baking sheet.
Bake for 10-15 minutes at 300 degrees.
Mexican Chocolate Popcorn
- 12 cups popped popcorn
- 2 T cinnamon
- 2 T powdered sugar
- ½ t cayenne pepper
- 2 t cocoa powder
- ¼ t salt
Combine all with popcorn; mix in a large bowl.
Drizzle with butter if desired.
Parmesan Garlic Popcorn
- 12 cups popped popcorn
- ½ cup Parmesan cheese
- 2 t garlic powder
- 1 t dried parsley flakes
- ¼ t salt
Combine in large bowl.