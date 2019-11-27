Just in case anyone needs encouragement to use dairy products, I’m happy to help. Make a cheesecake!
Easy New York Cheesecake
Crust:
2 cups graham cracker crumbs
6 T butter
¼ cup sugar
Filling:
4 – 8-ounce packages cream cheese
1 cup sugar
3 eggs
1 t vanilla
Combine ingredients for crust in small bowl.
Press into bottom of 9-inch spring-form pan.
Warm cream cheese to soften; place in blender.
Add sugar; pulse until combined.
Add eggs one at a time, pulsing after each addition.
Add vanilla; blend until smooth.
Pour into crust; gently tap pan to remove air bubbles.
Bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes at 325 degrees.
Refrigerate overnight before serving.
Fluffy Cheesecake
Crust:
2 cups graham cracker crumbs
6 T butter
2 T sugar
Combine ingredients; press into bottom of 9-inch spring-form pan.
Filling:
2 – 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened
5 egg yolks
2 cups sour cream
½ cup sugar
1 T vanilla
1 T lemon zest
1 T lemon juice
1/8 t salt
Place cream cheese, egg yolks, sour cream and ½ cup sugar in a large mixing bowl.
Mix until smooth.
Add vanilla, lemon zest, lemon juice and salt; stir to combine.
In small mixing bowl beat 5 egg whites until fluffy.
Add ½ cup sugar; continue beating until stiff.
Gently fold together with sour cream-cream cheese part of the filling.
Fold together gently until combined; pour into crust.
Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes at 325 degrees.
Open oven door; allow cheesecake to cool for several minutes.
Remove from oven; run a sharp knife around the top edge of the crust.
Refrigerate overnight before removing the outer ring of the pan.
Serve chilled.
Refrigerator Chocolate Cheesecake
For the base:
8 ounces milk chocolate, finely chopped
2 cups rice crispy cereal
For the filling:
1 1/3 cup heavy cream
12 ounces cream cheese
1/3 cup powdered sugar
¾ cup milk
¾ cup cocoa powder
4 t unflavored gelatin
Grease pan lightly with butter.
- I used a muffin tin for mini cheesecakes, but you can use an 8-inch or 9-inch spring-form pan.
Place chopped chocolate in a heat-proof bowl over a small saucepan of simmering water.
Stir until melted; stir in rice crispies.
Pour into prepared tin; flatten into bottom.
Place in refrigerator for about 30 minutes until chocolate has set.
Beat cream in mixing bowl until it has soft peaks.
Place softened cream cheese in a separate mixing bowl; beat until smooth.
Add sugar; continue beating until smooth.
Place gelatin in small bowl with 3 T water to soften.
Heat milk; add cocoa powder and stir until combined.
Add gelatin; stir until smooth.
Add to cream-cheese mixture; mix until combined.
Fold together with whipped cream; pour over base.
Chill at least 3 hours before serving.