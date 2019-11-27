Just in case anyone needs encouragement to use dairy products, I’m happy to help. Make a cheesecake!

Easy New York Cheesecake

Crust:

     2 cups graham cracker crumbs

     6 T butter

     ¼ cup sugar

Filling:

     4 – 8-ounce packages cream cheese

     1 cup sugar

     3 eggs

     1 t vanilla

Combine ingredients for crust in small bowl.

Press into bottom of 9-inch spring-form pan.

Warm cream cheese to soften; place in blender.

Add sugar; pulse until combined.

Add eggs one at a time, pulsing after each addition.

Add vanilla; blend until smooth.

Pour into crust; gently tap pan to remove air bubbles.

Bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes at 325 degrees.

Refrigerate overnight before serving.

 Cherlyn Beachy/For Agri-View

Fluffy Cheesecake

Crust:

     2 cups graham cracker crumbs

     6 T butter

     2 T sugar

Combine ingredients; press into bottom of 9-inch spring-form pan.

Filling:

     2 – 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened

     5 egg yolks

     2 cups sour cream

     ½ cup sugar

     1 T vanilla

     1 T lemon zest

     1 T lemon juice

     1/8 t salt

Place cream cheese, egg yolks, sour cream and ½ cup sugar in a large mixing bowl.

Mix until smooth.

Add vanilla, lemon zest, lemon juice and salt; stir to combine.

In small mixing bowl beat 5 egg whites until fluffy.

Add ½ cup sugar; continue beating until stiff.

Gently fold together with sour cream-cream cheese part of the filling.

Fold together gently until combined; pour into crust.

Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes at 325 degrees.

Open oven door; allow cheesecake to cool for several minutes.

Remove from oven; run a sharp knife around the top edge of the crust.

Refrigerate overnight before removing the outer ring of the pan.

Serve chilled.

 Cherlyn Beachy/For Agri-View

Refrigerator Chocolate Cheesecake

For the base:

     8 ounces milk chocolate, finely chopped

     2 cups rice crispy cereal

For the filling:

     1 1/3 cup heavy cream

     12 ounces cream cheese

     1/3 cup powdered sugar

     ¾ cup milk

     ¾ cup cocoa powder

     4 t unflavored gelatin

Grease pan lightly with butter.

  • I used a muffin tin for mini cheesecakes, but you can use an 8-inch or 9-inch spring-form pan.

Place chopped chocolate in a heat-proof bowl over a small saucepan of simmering water.

Stir until melted; stir in rice crispies.

Pour into prepared tin; flatten into bottom.

Place in refrigerator for about 30 minutes until chocolate has set.

Beat cream in mixing bowl until it has soft peaks.

Place softened cream cheese in a separate mixing bowl; beat until smooth.

Add sugar; continue beating until smooth.

Place gelatin in small bowl with 3 T water to soften.

Heat milk; add cocoa powder and stir until combined.

Add gelatin; stir until smooth.

Add to cream-cheese mixture; mix until combined.

Fold together with whipped cream; pour over base.

Chill at least 3 hours before serving.

 Cherlyn Beachy/For Agri-View

Cherlyn Beachy lives near St. Ansgar in northeast Iowa with her husband, Mervin, and their son and daughter. They have a large garden and raise their own chickens, beef, pork and eggs. She’s a stay-at-home mom who loves to cook and enjoys photography. “I cook like many of you – no special equipment, no exotic ingredients and no one else to wash the dishes,” she says. “I’m always on the lookout for tasty easy-to-prepare seasonal food.”