Because we have no rhubarb plants of our own, rhubarb is a special treat for us. This cake is a delicious way to showcase the spring delicacy.
Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake
2 cups rhubarb – about 3/4 pound
1 cup brown sugar
2 T butter
Cake batter:
¼ cup butter
1 cup sugar
1 egg
2 cups flour
2½ t baking powder
¼ t salt
1 cup milk
1 t vanilla
Choose fresh rhubarb. Wash and trim.
Chop rhubarb.
Melt butter in medium-sized cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add brown sugar and diced rhubarb. Fry for 2 minutes. Remove skillet from heat and set aside.
Batter – in small mixing bowl cream together butter and sugar.
Add egg and vanilla; mix until incorporated.
Combine flour, salt and baking powder. Add flour mixture and milk to batter; mix until combined.
Pour batter over the rhubarb. Bake for 40 minutes at 375 degrees.
Remove from oven; run knife along edges to loosen cake.
Turn upside down onto a plate. Serve hot or cold, with milk or cream if desired.
Cherlyn Beachy lives near St. Ansgar in northeast Iowa with her husband, Mervin, and their son and daughter. They have a large garden and raise their own chickens, beef, pork and eggs. She’s a stay-at-home mom who loves to cook and enjoys photography. “I cook like many of you – no special equipment, no exotic ingredients and no one else to wash the dishes,” she says. “I’m always on the lookout for tasty easy-to-prepare seasonal food.”