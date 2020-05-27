Because we have no rhubarb plants of our own, rhubarb is a special treat for us. This cake is a delicious way to showcase the spring delicacy.

Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake

2 cups rhubarb – about 3/4 pound

1 cup brown sugar

2 T butter

Cake batter:

¼ cup butter

1 cup sugar

1 egg

2 cups flour

2½ t baking powder

¼ t salt

1 cup milk

1 t vanilla

Choose fresh rhubarb. Wash and trim.

Rhubarb 1.jpg

Chop rhubarb.

Rhubarb 2.jpg

Melt butter in medium-sized cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add brown sugar and diced rhubarb. Fry for 2 minutes. Remove skillet from heat and set aside.

Rhubarb 3.jpg

Batter – in small mixing bowl cream together butter and sugar.

Rhubarb 4.jpg

Add egg and vanilla; mix until incorporated.

Rhubarb 5.jpg

Combine flour, salt and baking powder. Add flour mixture and milk to batter; mix until combined.

Rhubarb 6.jpg

Pour batter over the rhubarb. Bake for 40 minutes at 375 degrees.

Rhubarb 7.jpg

Remove from oven; run knife along edges to loosen cake.

Rhubarb 8.jpg

Turn upside down onto a plate. Serve hot or cold, with milk or cream if desired.

Rhubarb final.jpg

Cherlyn Beachy lives near St. Ansgar in northeast Iowa with her husband, Mervin, and their son and daughter. They have a large garden and raise their own chickens, beef, pork and eggs. She’s a stay-at-home mom who loves to cook and enjoys photography. “I cook like many of you – no special equipment, no exotic ingredients and no one else to wash the dishes,” she says. “I’m always on the lookout for tasty easy-to-prepare seasonal food.”