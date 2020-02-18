For the first 21 years of my life I lived on a farm with two houses. My family lived in one house and an elderly farmer named Sam lived in the other. For many years we would make enough supper to share with Sam, taking a hot plate of food to his house.
Sam had lived on that farm all his life; he had not traveled at all. He was a “meat and potatoes man.” He never complained about the food we brought but we eventually we learned his favorite food. He didn’t talk excessively so our knowledge was often gained when he would gently insert “Did you ever try… adding an onion to the potatoes?” or “Have you ever made a crumb cake?” And then we would smile and go away, knowing just a little better how he liked his food.
This was his favorite meal.
Menu
- Beef Roast
- Fried Potatoes
- Corn
- Coffee Cake
Classic Beef Roast
Serves 4-5
3-4 pound beef roast*
Salt and pepper
2 garlic cloves
Heat a large Dutch oven over medium heat.
Brown the roast on both sides; add 1½ cups water and garlic cloves.
Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper.
Cover and cook the roast over low heat for 3 to 4 hours.
The internal temperature of the roast should reach at least 120 to 125 degrees.
Remove from pan.
Allow the roast to rest several minutes on a cutting board before carving.
Cut against-the-grain slices and serve.
*Note: My favorite beef roast is a chuck roast. It needs to be slowly cooked at low heat but yields delicious, tender, flavorful and moist meat.
Fried Potatoes
Serves 4-5
4-5 large potatoes
1 small onion
3 T bacon grease
Peel potatoes; thinly slice with food processor or mandoline slicer.
Wash and drain potatoes.
Peel and chop onion.
Heat grease in a large skillet over medium heat.
When oil shimmers, add potatoes and onions.
Fry 5-7 minutes until lightly brown; use a spatula to turn potatoes.
Repeat several more times until done; best served immediately.
Coffee Crumb Cake
Serves 9
2 cups flour
2 cups brown sugar
½ cup butter, softened
1 t vanilla
1 egg
1 t baking soda
¼ t salt
1 cup brewed coffee
In a small mixing bowl combine flour, brown sugar and butter to make crumbs.
Reserve 1 cup for topping.
Add remaining ingredients to dry ingredients in mixing bowl; mix well.
Pour batter into greased 9-inch x 9-inch pan.
Top batter with reserved crumbs.
Bake 30-40 minutes at 350 degrees.