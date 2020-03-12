I always find a great deal of pleasure in hosting company. But I’ve sometimes found it difficult to balance providing delicious meals while entertaining my visitors. These breakfast entrees help solve that problem .They can be made ahead or stirred together quickly, allowing a host to enjoy guests and serve delicious food.
Ultimate Egg Casserole
For 8 servings
- 8 slices of bread
- 6 eggs
- 1½ cup milk
- ½ t salt
- ¼ t black pepper
- ¾ pound sausage
- 1 cup shredded Colby cheese
- 1 can cream of mushroom soup, 10 ounces
- ½ cup milk
For 16 servings
- 16 slices of bread
- 12 eggs
- 3 cups milk
- 1 t salt
- ½ t black pepper
- 1½ pounds sausage
- 2 cups shredded Colby cheese
- 2 cans cream of mushroom soup, each 10 ounces
- 1 cup milk
Directions:
Lay bread in bottom of greased 9-inch by 13-inch pan. Use one pan for smaller recipe; use two pans for larger recipe.
Fry sausage; drain.
Reserve ½ cup of milk for each recipe.
Place eggs, remaining milk, salt and pepper in blender.
Blend until just combined.
Pour into baking pan(s) on top of the bread.
Sprinkle evenly with sausage; add shredded cheese.
Mix cream of mushroom soup with reserved milk.
Pour into the pan on top of cheese.
Optional: Refrigerate overnight.
Bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees; serve hot.
Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal
For 8 servings
- ½ cup butter
- 2 eggs
- ¾ cup brown sugar
- 3 cups old-fashioned oatmeal
- 2 t baking powder
- ¾ t salt
- 1 cup milk
- 1 t vanilla
- 1 t cinnamon
- 1½ cup apple slices
For 16 servings
- 1 cup butter
- 4 eggs
- 1½ cups brown sugar
- 6 cups old-fashioned oatmeal
- 4 t baking powder
- 1½ t salt
- 2 cups milk
- 2 t vanilla
- 2 t cinnamon
- 3 cups apple slices
Directions:
Cream butter, eggs and brown sugar together in large mixing bowl.
Add remaining ingredients and pour into a greased 9-inch by 13-inch pan. Use one pan for smaller recipe; use two pans for larger recipe.
Bake 25 minutes at 350 degrees.
Serve warm with milk and/or fruit.
Simple Baked French Toast
For 8 servings
- 1 T butter
- 6-8 slices bread
- 8 eggs
- ¼ t salt
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup half-and-half
- 2 t vanilla
For 16 servings
- 2 T butter
- 12-16 slices bread
- 16 eggs
- ½ t salt
- 2 cups milk
- 2 cups half-and-half
- 4 t vanilla
Directions:
Grease 9-inch by 13-inch pan with 1 T butter. Use one pan for smaller recipe; use two pans for larger recipe.
Arrange bread in pan(s).
Whisk remaining ingredients together; pour over bread.
Optional: Refrigerate overnight.
Bake 50 minutes at 350 degrees.
Serve hot with butter and maple syrup.