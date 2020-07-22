Try a homemade milkshake or smoothie for a treat on a hot summer day. These are simple recipes; a cool drink in hand is easy to create.
Peach Smoothies
- 4 cups peaches
- 1 cup milk
- 2 cups ice cream
- 2 tablespoons yogurt
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 3 cups ice
Place peaches, milk, ice cream, yogurt and sugar in blender; blend 2 minutes.
Add ice; blend for an additional minute.
Chocolate Banana Milkshake
- 2 frozen bananas
- 8 T powdered chocolate
- 3 cups milk
- ½ t vanilla
Place bananas in blender; top with remaining ingredients.
Blend until smooth; pour into glasses.
Top with whipped cream if desired.
Blueberry Yogurt Smoothie
- 2 cups plain yogurt
- 2 cups blueberries
- ½ cup milk
- 1 T honey
- Ice
Place yogurt, fruit, milk, honey and handful of ice in blender.
Blend until smooth.
Coffee Milkshake
- 1 cup cold brewed coffee
- 4 scoops, about 3 cups, vanilla ice cream
Blend coffee and vanilla ice cream in blender until smooth.
Add a little milk if it’s too thick, or more ice cream to make it thicker.
Pour into glasses; top with whipped cream.
Good-For-You Green Smoothie
- 1½ cup plain yogurt
- ½ cup pineapple juice or milk
- 1 apple, peeled and cored
- ¼ cup ground flax
- Half of a cucumber or zucchini
- 3 ripe bananas
- 2 handfuls spinach or kale
- 2 sprigs basil
Mix yogurt, pineapple juice, cucumber and apple in blender until smooth.
Add remaining ingredients; blend until smooth.
Add honey to taste if desired.
Leftovers can be stored in the fridge.