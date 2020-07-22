Try a homemade milkshake or smoothie for a treat on a hot summer day. These are simple recipes; a cool drink in hand is easy to create.

Peach Smoothies

  • 4 cups peaches
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 cups ice cream
  • 2 tablespoons yogurt
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 3 cups ice

Place peaches, milk, ice cream, yogurt and sugar in blender; blend 2 minutes.

Add ice; blend for an additional minute.

Chocolate Banana Milkshake

  • 2 frozen bananas
  • 8 T powdered chocolate
  • 3 cups milk
  • ½ t vanilla

Place bananas in blender; top with remaining ingredients.

Blend until smooth; pour into glasses.

Top with whipped cream if desired.

Blueberry Yogurt Smoothie

  • 2 cups plain yogurt
  • 2 cups blueberries
  • ½ cup milk
  • 1 T honey
  • Ice

Place yogurt, fruit, milk, honey and handful of ice in blender.

Blend until smooth.

Coffee Milkshake

  • 1 cup cold brewed coffee
  • 4 scoops, about 3 cups, vanilla ice cream

Blend coffee and vanilla ice cream in blender until smooth.

Add a little milk if it’s too thick, or more ice cream to make it thicker.

Pour into glasses; top with whipped cream.

Good-For-You Green Smoothie

  • 1½ cup plain yogurt
  • ½ cup pineapple juice or milk
  • 1 apple, peeled and cored
  • ¼ cup ground flax
  • Half of a cucumber or zucchini
  • 3 ripe bananas
  • 2 handfuls spinach or kale
  • 2 sprigs basil

Mix yogurt, pineapple juice, cucumber and apple in blender until smooth.

Add remaining ingredients; blend until smooth.

Add honey to taste if desired.

Leftovers can be stored in the fridge.

Cherlyn Beachy lives near St. Ansgar in northeast Iowa with her husband, Mervin, and their son and daughter. They have a large garden and raise their own chickens, beef, pork and eggs. She’s a stay-at-home mom who loves to cook and enjoys photography. “I cook like many of you – no special equipment, no exotic ingredients and no one else to wash the dishes,” she says. “I’m always on the lookout for tasty easy-to-prepare seasonal food.”