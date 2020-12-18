Recipes from the Farm

Celebrating Christmas isn’t just about food. But a delicious dinner can celebrate God’s great gift. Merry Christmas!
Pineapple Ham
- 4-5-pound fresh, bone-in, smoke-cured ham
- ½ cup pineapple juice
- ¾ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup Dijon mustard
- Whole cloves
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Score top of ham into diamonds.
Stud each diamond with a clove.
Place ham in large roasting pan.
Bake for 1.5 hours.
In small saucepan heat pineapple juice.
Add brown sugar and mustard; bring to boil.
Boil for 3 minutes.
Brush glaze over top of ham.
Bake 25 minutes more or until internal temperature registers 145 degrees.
Allow ham to rest 15 minutes before carving.
Ultimate Baked Potato
- 8 baking potatoes
- 1 stick butter
- 1 pound Cheddar cheese, sliced
- Salt and pepper
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Bake potatoes directly on oven rack until tender, about 50 minutes.
Cut butter into thin slices.
Slice baked potatoes into ¾-inch slices.
Alternate butter and cheese on each potato slice.
Broil on high for 3 minutes.
Top with sour cream and chives if desired.
Holiday Cabbage Salad
- 1 small head cabbage
- 1 small red pepper
- 1 small green pepper
- 1 carrot
- ½ cup olive oil
- 1 t celery seed
- ¼ cup vinegar
- ½ cup honey
Chop cabbage finely; place in bowl.
Cut peppers into small pieces and grate carrot.
Add to cabbage.
Place dressing ingredients in pint jar.
Just before serving shake very thoroughly to blend ingredients; pour over salad.
Toss gently and serve.
Peppermint Christmas Cake
- ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 8 ounces semisweet chocolate pieces
- 2 2/3 cups flour
- 1½ t baking powder
- ¼ t salt
- 1 cup butter
- 1½ cups brown sugar
- 4 eggs
- 1½ t vanilla
- 1 cup milk
Filling
- 8 oz. package cream cheese
- ¼ cup butter
- 1 egg
- 2 T butter
- 1 t peppermint extract
- 1/3 cup crushed peppermint candy
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Melt chocolate pieces in a double boiler; cool.
In mixing bowl cream butter and brown sugar until fluffy.
Add eggs, vanilla and melted chocolate.
Add dry ingredients and milk.
Beat until just combined.
Filling
- In small mixing bowl beat softened cream cheese, butter and sugar.
- Add egg, flour and peppermint extract.
- Add crushed candy and stir once.
Pour two-thirds of batter into a greased Bundt pan.
Spoon filling over batter, leaving 1-inch border around edge.
If desired swirl with a knife.
Add remaining batter.
Bake for 50 to 60 minutes.
Cool for 15 minutes in pan.
Turn onto cooling rack; cool completely.
Frosting
- ½ cup sugar
- ¼ cup butter
- 3 T milk
- 1 t vanilla
- 1 cup powdered sugar
Boil sugar, butter and milk in small saucepan on medium heat.
Stir constantly for 1 minute.
Allow to cool for about 10 minutes.
Add vanilla and then powdered sugar.
Pour immediately over cooled cake.
Sprinkle with crushed peppermint candy.
Cherlyn Beachy lives near St. Ansgar in northeast Iowa with her husband, Mervin, and their son and daughter. They have a large garden and raise their own chickens, beef, pork and eggs. She’s a stay-at-home mom who loves to cook and enjoys photography. “I cook like many of you – no special equipment, no exotic ingredients and no one else to wash the dishes,” she says. “I’m always on the lookout for tasty easy-to-prepare seasonal food.”
