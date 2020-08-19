Several days ago we came home from the locker with grass-fed beef raised here on our farm. It’s our first! Of course we were eager to try some of our beef. After considering the options we settled on New York strip steak. It was both a taste test and a celebration.
We know we’re biased but it was delicious – rich and “beefy.” Use locally raised quality grass-fed beef to try this recipe. A strip steak is major muscle without connective tissue so it’s perfect for grilling.
Grilled Steak
- 2 New York strip steaks about 1 inch thick
- 2 T oil
- Salt and pepper
Thaw steaks to bring them to room temperature.
If they are vacuumed-packaged like ours you can place them in warm water to thaw quickly.
Preheat grill to 450 degrees.
Alternate – use a cast-iron skillet on a stove. Heat over medium-high heat until it smokes.
Pat dry surface of steaks.
Rub steaks with oil; that will conduct the heat to encourage sear on the grill.
Allow excess oil to drip off.
Season steaks liberally with salt and pepper.
Grill steaks for about 60 to 90 seconds per side; flip twice for a total of about 6 minutes.
Grain-fed steaks have more fat so will take longer – about 3 minutes per side, flipped twice, for a total of 12 minutes.
Medium rare is 130 degrees on an instant-read thermometer.
Remove steaks from the grill.
Cover them and allow to rest for 10 minutes.
Serve and enjoy!