Just for fun I did a poll of some baker friends to learn what their bestsellers are. I tried these delicious recipes and wanted to share them with my readers.
Peanut Butter Muffins
Makes 12 muffins
- 1¾ cups flour
- 2/3 cup brown sugar
- 2½ t baking powder
- ¼ t salt
- 1 egg
- ¾ cup milk
- 2/3 cup chunky peanut butter
- ¼ cup oil
- 1½ t vanilla extract
- 2/3 cup semisweet chocolate chips
In large bowl combine flour, brown sugar, baking powder and salt.
In another bowl combine egg, milk, peanut butter, oil and vanilla.
Stir into dry ingredients until just moistened.
Fold in chocolate chips.
Divide between 12 paper-lined muffin cups.
Bake 22 to 25 minutes at 350 degrees.
Double Pumpkin Sticky Buns
Makes about 24 sticky buns
- 1 cup milk, scalded
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup cooked pumpkin
- 1 egg
- ½ cup butter
- 2 T quick-rise yeast
- 2 t salt
- 5½ cups flour
Filling
- 1½ cups brown sugar
- ¾ cup melted butter
- 2 T cinnamon
Syrup
- ½ cup butter
- ½ cup water
- 1 cup brown sugar
In blender combine slightly cooled milk, sugar and pumpkin.
Blend until pureed; pour into mixer bowl.
Add all other ingredients.
Using the dough hook mix at low speed for 5 minutes.
Add small amount of flour if very sticky.
Place dough in large greased bowl; cover with plastic wrap.
Allow to rise in warm place until double in size.
Mix butter, water and brown sugar to make syrup.
Divide syrup between four 9-inch round pans.
Roll dough out in large rectangle about 12 inches by ½-inch-thick on lightly floured surface.
Spread with melted butter.
Sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon; roll it up.
Cut roll at ¾-inch intervals.
Place into pans; cover and allow to double in size.
Bake 25 to 30 minutes at 350 degrees until lightly browned.
Cool about 5 minutes; invert on plate to cool.
Oatmeal Bread
Makes 4 loaves
- 2¼ cups hot water
- 1½ cups quick oatmeal
- ¾ cup honey
- 3 eggs
- 1½ t salt
- 2/3 cup oil
- 2¼ T yeast
- 1½ cups whole-wheat flour
- 6¾ cups white flour
Pour hot water over oatmeal; allow to cool slightly.
Using dough hook on mixer, beat all ingredients together except white flour.
Mix on low for 5 minutes.
Add white flour; mix for 10 additional minutes.
Place in large greased bowl.
Put in warm spot to rise until double.
Divide; shape into 4 large loaves.
Place in greased loaf pans.
Allow to rise until doubled in size.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes at 350 degrees.
Remove from pans to cool.