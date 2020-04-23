Spring is the ideal time for salads. Just a few Saturdays ago we visited the Rochester, Minnesota, winter farmers market and I came away with a big bag of mixed salad greens.
Fresh salads of greens are so easy to personalize. Don’t like radishes? Skip them. Love crunchy sugar peas? Double the amount called for. Then top off that salad with a tasty home-made dressing.
Spring Farmers Market Salad
Serves 7
- 6 cups mixed greens – lettuce, mesclun and-or arugula
- 4 radishes, thinly sliced
- 1 cup fresh sugar peas, thinly sliced
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 3 T fresh mint leaves
- ½ cup Feta cheese
Coarsely chop greens.
Add remaining ingredients; stir gently to combine.
This salad is a great base for a wide variety of garden or farmers-market finds. Toss in strawberries, fresh herbs, blanched asparagus or whatever is available.
Creamy Caesar Dressing
- ¾ cup mayonnaise
- 2 T honey
- 1/8 t freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese
- ¼ t garlic salt
- 1 t minced parsley
- 4 T cream
In a small bowl, whisk until ingredients are incorporated; serve.
Waldorf Wilted Salad
Serves 8
- 8 cups spinach
- 1 cup celery, cut in ¼-inch slices
- ½ cup slivered almonds
- 2 apples, cored and cut into wedges
- 3 hard-cooked eggs, sliced
Wash and chop spinach coarsely.
Add celery, almonds, apples and eggs; toss salad lightly.
Serve with Hot Vinaigrette Dressing.
Hot Vinaigrette Dressing
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1/3 cup rice vinegar
- 1/8 t salt
- 1/8 t freshly ground black pepper
- 1 T Dijon style mustard
- 1 T sugar
Combine all ingredients in small saucepan.
Whisk gently; bring to boil over medium heat.
Remove from heat.
Pour warm dressing over salad; toss gently.
Cover salad with a large dinner plate for 1 to 2 minutes.
Remove plate; serve immediately.