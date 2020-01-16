I have fond memories of cooking with my parents when I was little. Making “hard tack” was a favorite because the recipe directions included mixing with my hands. I didn’t even care for hard tack but it was such fun to make. My brother delights in reminding me of the time when I was perhaps 3 years old when my mother said I could stir the lettuce salad together. I happily stirred until the lettuce was limp and exhausted from my diligence.

Now I have little ones who enjoy being at my elbow in the kitchen. Some days I feel like the chairs and stools being pushed around in my kitchen multiply behind my back. But they’re so happy to help.

Finding simple recipes that result in delicious food isn’t always easy. The following recipes have been rated excellent by my little cooks.

Triple Stacker Tea Sandwiches

  • 6 slices bread
  • roast beef
  • sliced Cheddar cheese
  • lettuce
  • cream cheese

Spread cream cheese on one side each of four slices of bread – and both sides of two slices.

Starting with a slice of bread, layer roast beef, cheese and lettuce.

Top with a slice of bread that has cream cheese on both sides.

Repeat filling and top with another slice of bread.

Repeat the process for the second sandwich.

Trim crusts and slice sandwiches if desired.

 Cherlyn Beachy/For Agri-View

Spiced Pretzels

½ pound pretzels

¼ cup butter, melted

5 T ranch-dressing mix

In a 9-inch by 13-inch baking pan mix butter and pretzels.

Sprinkle with ranch-dressing mix.

Stir gently to combine.

Bake for 30 minutes at 325 degrees.

Cool and store in an airtight container.

 Cherlyn Beachy/For Agri-View

Pink Lemonade

1 cup lemon juice or 1 package lemon-flavored drink mix

1 cup sugar

1 2-liter bottle lemon-lime soda

1 5-ounce jar maraschino cherries

In a pitcher mix lemon juice and sugar; add soda and stir.

Drop maraschino cherries gently into the pitcher.

Add several tablespoons of maraschino-cherry juice; if done slowly a lovely waterscape will develop.

Garnish with lemon slices.

 Cherlyn Beachy/For Agri-View

Snow Cream

3 quarts clean snow

1 package or 1/3 cup instant vanilla pudding

1 cup milk, very cold

1 cup sugar

1 T vanilla

Mix pudding, milk, sugar and vanilla in large bowl.

Add to snow; stir briskly to combine.

Freeze or serve immediately.

 Cherlyn Beachy/For Agri-View

Cherlyn Beachy lives near St. Ansgar in northeast Iowa with her husband, Mervin, and their son and daughter. They have a large garden and raise their own chickens, beef, pork and eggs. She’s a stay-at-home mom who loves to cook and enjoys photography. “I cook like many of you – no special equipment, no exotic ingredients and no one else to wash the dishes,” she says. “I’m always on the lookout for tasty easy-to-prepare seasonal food.”