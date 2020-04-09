Beat the clock with these five-ingredient desserts. They’re easy, fast and delicious. No-one would guess you didn’t spend hours laboring over the hot stove to make them.
Pots Dè Creme
- 2 cups – 12-ounce package – semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 4 eggs at room temperature
- 1 T vanilla
- 1/8 t salt
- 1 cup very hot espresso or strong coffee
Place eggs, chocolate chips, vanilla and salt in blender; blend until combined.
With blender running on low, drizzle in espresso; blend until smooth.
Pour into individual serving dishes; chill and serve.
Author note: Because the eggs in this recipe are not fully cooked it’s best to use fresh eggs from a trusted source.
Editor’s note: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration states, “For recipes that call for eggs that are raw or undercooked when the dish is served, use either shell eggs that have been treated to destroy Salmonella by pasteurization or another approved method, or pasteurized egg products.”
Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies
- 1 egg
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter
- 1/8 t salt
- ¼ t vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In medium-sized mixing bowl, beat egg until frothy.
Add remaining ingredients; stir until combined.
Form dough into 1-inch balls; place on baking sheet at least 4 inches apart.
Flatten slightly with fork; bake 18-20 minutes.
Fool’s Toffee
- 1 sleeve saltine crackers
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 2 cups – 12 ounces – chocolate chips
- 1 cup chopped nuts
Preheat oven to 375 degrees; grease baking sheet.
Place crackers on baking sheet in single layer.
Heat butter and brown sugar in small saucepan over medium heat.
Boil for 3 minutes.
Pour over crackers; bake 5 minutes.
Sprinkle with chocolate chips.
Allow chocolate chips to melt, then spread chocolate over crackers.
Sprinkle with nuts.
Cool completely before breaking into pieces; store in airtight container.
Banana Pudding
- 3 cups milk
- 2 packages 3.4-ounce-each instant vanilla pudding
- 6 ounces vanilla wafers – about 30
- 3 bananas, sliced
- 8 ounces whipped topping
Beat pudding mixes and milk with a whisk.
Allow to stand 5 minutes.
For one large dish, arrange half the wafers in bottom of a 1½-quart serving dish.
Top with half the banana slices and half the pudding.
Repeat the layers; top with whipped topping.
For individual servings use 6 dishes; follow previous instructions for assembling.
Refrigerate for 3 hours before serving.