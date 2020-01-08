Three Bean Chili

Three Bean Chili

 Cherlyn Beachy/For Agri-View

Our fireplace is popular after winter activities – as is a yummy meal.

Triple Ginger Cookies

Tickle taste buds with ginger in three ways.

½ t salt

2 cups flour

2 t soda

1½ t ginger

1 t cinnamon

½ t ground cloves

1 cup sugar

¾ cup butter

¼ cup light molasses

1 egg

2 t minced fresh ginger

¼ cup crystallized ginger

Raw sugar

Whisk together first-six ingredients; set aside.

Using an electric mixer, beat together sugar and butter.

Add molasses and egg; continue mixing.

Add remaining ingredients; chill dough several hours.

Roll into 1-inch balls; roll in raw sugar.

Place 2 inches apart on a large baking sheet.

Bake for about 15 minutes at 350 degrees until golden.

Triple Ginger Cookies

Triple Ginger Cookies

 Cherlyn Beachy/For Agri-View

Cheddar Scones

Try hot cheesy scones served with Three Bean Chili; soak up the brothy tomato sauce.

1¾ cup flour

1 T sugar

2 t baking powder

¾ t salt

¼ cup butter, cold

1 cup sharp Cheddar cheese

1 large egg

2/3 cup cream

1 T melted butter

Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

Grate butter into bowl; rub through fingers to reduce large lumps of butter.

Combine cream with egg.

Add slowly; stir until just moistened.

Knead three or four times.

Place on a greased baking sheet; pat into a 7-inch circle.

Cut into a 6 wedges but do not separate.

Bake for 16 to 18 minutes at 400 degrees.

Brush with melted butter; separate the wedges.

Cheddar Scones

Cheddar Scones

 Cherlyn Beachy/For Agri-View

Three Bean Chili

This chili is special with three kinds of beans, but using canned beans it’s easy to make in just a few minutes. Allowing it to simmer over reduced heat will help the flavors meld together deliciously.

1 pound ground beef

1 medium onion

2 t chili powder

2 t brown sugar

½ t ground red pepper

¼ t cumin

2 15-ounce cans tomato sauce

1 6-ounce cans tomato paste

2 cups beef broth

1 15-ounce can red kidney beans

1 15-ounce can butter beans

1 15-ounce can chick peas

Salt

Fry ground beef and onion in a medium-sized stock pot until fully cooked.

Add all remaining ingredients except salt.

Cook on medium-low heat for 35 to 40 minutes.

Stir in salt to taste just before serving.

Sign up for our Weekly Ag newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cherlyn Beachy lives near St. Ansgar in northeast Iowa with her husband, Mervin, and their son and daughter. They have a large garden and raise their own chickens, beef, pork and eggs. She’s a stay-at-home mom who loves to cook and enjoys photography. “I cook like many of you – no special equipment, no exotic ingredients and no one else to wash the dishes,” she says. “I’m always on the lookout for tasty easy-to-prepare seasonal food.”