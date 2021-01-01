Recipes from the Farm

The first day of the new year is a good time for tradition. In my family, for my Dad, that tradition dictated sauerkraut. But for my Mom, who grew up in the South, New Year’s Day is the time for black-eyed peas. Whether one is starting a new tradition or continuing an old, these recipes will provide delicious food to start the year. Happy New Year!
Baked Pork and Sauerkraut with Potatoes
- 6¾-inch-thick pork chops or loin chops
- 1 27-ounce can sauerkraut
- 2 apples – Winesap, Honeycrisp or Red Delicious
- 1 cup apple juice
- 1 small onion
- 3 medium-sized potatoes
- 2 t brown sugar
- 5 T butter
- Salt, pepper
Heat 2 T butter in large skillet over medium-high heat.
Add pork chops; brown on both sides; set aside.
Chop onion.
Scrub potatoes; slice ¼ inch thick.
Add remaining butter to skillet.
Fry onion and potatoes in skillet until slightly browned.
Core and slice apples.
Drain sauerkraut juice.
In a 9-inch by 13-inch pan, mix sauerkraut, onions, potatoes and apples.
Lay pork chops on top.
Pour apple juice over everything.
Cover with foil; bake at 350 degrees for 2 hours.
Baste pork chops with liquid while baking.
Hoppin’ John
- 1 pound black-eyed peas
- 3 ham hocks
- 2 T butter
- 3 cups chopped onion – about 3 medium onions
- 4 celery stalks, coarsely chopped
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1 t dried thyme
- ¼ t crushed red-pepper flakes
- ¼ cup fresh parsley
- Salt, pepper
- Cooked rice for serving
Rinse beans in colander; place in large kettle.
Cover with water plus about 2 inches.
Place ham hocks on top.
Bring to boil over medium heat.
Reduce heat to low and boil on low for 30-40 minutes until beans are just done but not mushy.
Pull meat from ham hocks; cut into bite-sized pieces.
In large Dutch oven or heavy bottomed pot place butter, onion, celery, and garlic. Cook over medium heat until tender, stirring frequently. Add ham hock meat, the beans with liquid, thyme and the red pepper flakes. If necessary add enough water to cover. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Cook for 30 minutes. Stir in parsley and serve over rice.
Cherlyn Beachy lives near St. Ansgar in northeast Iowa with her husband, Mervin, and their son and daughter. They have a large garden and raise their own chickens, beef, pork and eggs. She’s a stay-at-home mom who loves to cook and enjoys photography. “I cook like many of you – no special equipment, no exotic ingredients and no one else to wash the dishes,” she says. “I’m always on the lookout for tasty easy-to-prepare seasonal food.”