Pies don’t always need to be fruit-filled or pudding affairs topped with whipped cream. The same crust can be filled with a delicious filling perfect for a main or side course. Try these recipes!
Pie Crust
makes three 9-inch pie crusts
- 5 cups flour
- 1¾ cup lard
- 1 T sugar
- 1 T vinegar
- 1 egg
- water
In a large mixing bowl cut lard into flour until about half of lard is coarsely blended and half remains in chunks about half-inch in size.
Break egg into measuring cup; add vinegar and sugar.
Pour in enough water to equal 1 cup of liquid.
Stir into flour-lard mixture until just combined.
Refrigerate several hours or overnight.
Roll out; placing in pie pans.
Freeze extra pie crusts for later use.
Tomato Pie
- 1 unbaked pie crust
- 4 medium-size tomatoes, peeled and cut into ½ inch slices
- ½ t salt
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 small onion, diced
- 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Bake pie crust for 10-12 minutes until lightly browned.
Sprinkle ¼ cup parmesan cheese over bottom of pie crust.
Mix together remaining cheese, onion, salt and mayonnaise.
Arrange half tomato slices in pan; top with half mayonnaise mixture; repeat.
Bake 35-40 minutes at 350 degrees.
Simple Cheese Quiche
- 1 unbaked pie crust
- 5 large eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup cream
- ½ t salt
- ¼ t pepper
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- ½ cup bacon bits
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Bake pie crust for 10 minutes until lightly browned.
Whisk eggs, milk, cream, salt and pepper until well combined.
Stir in cheese and bacon bits.
Carefully pour into warm pie crust.
Bake 40-50 minutes at 350 degrees until quiche is light-brown.
Allow quiche to cool at least 20 minutes before slicing and serving.
Taco Pie
- 1 unbaked pie crust
- ½ t garlic powder
- ½ t cumin
- ¼ t dried oregano
- ¼ t coriander
- 2 T butter
- 1 cup refried beans
- ¼ cup finely diced onion
- 1 pound ground beef
- ½ t cumin
- 2 t chili powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
Topping:
- 2 cups lettuce
- 1 cup diced tomatoes
- sour cream
Bake crust for 15 minutes at 350 degrees.
Meanwhile in large skillet heat butter.
Add garlic powder, cumin, oregano and coriander.
Add refried beans; cook until hot.
Spread beans over baked crust.
Fry ground beef, onion, cumin and chili powder until browned.
Add salt and pepper to taste.
Spread over refried beans in pie crust.
Bake 20 more minutes at 350 degrees.
Serve pie warm.
Just prior to serving top with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.