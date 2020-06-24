This is one of our favorite ways to eat chicken. It fills the house with scrumptious aromas as it bubbles in the oven. Serving it with potatoes is a perfect way to soak up all the delicious sauce.
Honey-Ginger Chicken
- 1 cup honey
- ¾ cup soy sauce
- 1/3 cup finely minced ginger
- ¼ cup minced garlic
- 1½ T cornstarch
- 10 chicken pieces, i.e. thighs, breasts or drumsticks
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Heat a skillet to medium-high heat; add 2 T oil.
Place 2-3 pieces of chicken in pan, skin-side-down.
Allow to fry until they release from the skillet and are lightly browned.
Place chicken in shallow baking pan or casserole dish.
Fry remaining chicken pieces.
Whisk together honey, soy sauce, ginger, garlic and cornstarch in small bowl.
Pour over chicken in baking pan.
Bake for 90 minutes at 350 degrees or until juices run clear.
Serve with mashed potatoes or rice to soak in the yummy sauce.
Note: fresh ginger can be substituted with 1½ t ground ginger
Deluxe Mashed Potatoes
- 8 medium potatoes – Russet or all-purpose
- 1 t salt
- 2 T butter
- 3 T sour cream
- 3 T cream cheese
- 1/3 to ½ cup milk
Peel and cube potatoes; place in medium saucepan.
Cover with water and cook over medium heat until soft.
Reduce heat to very low.
Drain potatoes and return to saucepan.
Place on burner over low heat.
Mash with potato masher until there are no chunks remaining; turn off heat.
Add salt, butter, sour cream and cream cheese; stir well.
Add enough milk to make potatoes smooth but not runny.
Serve immediately or hold warm in the oven.