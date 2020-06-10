Spring has been slow in coming but warmer weather is finally here. Before hotter temperatures arrive, plan a picnic. I’ve listed a few ideas to help; pack a basket and head outside.
Road Trip Picnic – Turkey Wrap
- 4 whole wheat tortillas, 8 inches each
- 2 cups fresh spinach
- 3/4 pound sliced turkey breast
- 2 tomatoes, thinly sliced
- 3/4 cup grated Cheddar cheese
Lay out each tortilla. Layer spinach, turkey breast, tomatoes and cheese. Roll tortilla; tuck in ingredients as rolling. Wrap in plastic wrap.
Menu suggestions
- cucumber slices and dip
- fruit such as apples or grapes
- cookies
- bottled water
Playground Picnic – Classic Sweet Lebanon Bologna Sandwich
- 4 sandwich buns
- 3 T butter
- ¼ pound sliced Sweet Lebanon Bologna
- 1/4 lb. sliced cheddar cheese
- 4 buttercrunch lettuce leaves
- ¼ small onion, sliced
- 1 sliced tomato
- salt and pepper
- ½ t oregano
Butter bread.
Layer ingredients to build a sandwich.
Sprinkle tomato with salt, pepper and oregano.
Place sandwich bun on top.
Menu Suggestions:
- carrot sticks and hummus
- potato chips
- ice cream bars
- chocolate milk
Family Picnic – Foot Long
- 1 loaf French bread
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1 small head of lettuce
- 2 large heirloom tomatoes, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup roasted red peppers
- 1 pound sliced ham
- ¼ pound sliced salami
- ½ pound sliced provolone
- ¼ cup sliced onion
Slice bread in half.
Spread bottom half with mayonnaise.
Layer ingredients in order given.
Sandwich with top of bread.
Tip: To satisfy all make the sandwich with a split personality – ham and cheese on one side for the children and the same upgraded with salami, peppers and onions on the other half for the adults.
Menu Suggestions:
- guacamole and tortilla chips
- watermelon and cantaloupe chunks
- brownies
- lemonade