Spring has been slow in coming but warmer weather is finally here. Before hotter temperatures arrive, plan a picnic. I’ve listed a few ideas to help; pack a basket and head outside.

Road Trip Picnic – Turkey Wrap

  • 4 whole wheat tortillas, 8 inches each
  • 2 cups fresh spinach
  • 3/4 pound sliced turkey breast
  • 2 tomatoes, thinly sliced
  • 3/4 cup grated Cheddar cheese

Lay out each tortilla. Layer spinach, turkey breast, tomatoes and cheese. Roll tortilla; tuck in ingredients as rolling. Wrap in plastic wrap.

Menu suggestions

  • cucumber slices and dip
  • fruit such as apples or grapes
  • cookies
  • bottled water
Playground Picnic – Classic Sweet Lebanon Bologna Sandwich

  • 4 sandwich buns
  • 3 T butter
  • ¼ pound sliced Sweet Lebanon Bologna
  • 1/4 lb. sliced cheddar cheese
  • 4 buttercrunch lettuce leaves
  • ¼ small onion, sliced
  • 1 sliced tomato
  • salt and pepper
  • ½ t oregano

Butter bread.

Layer ingredients to build a sandwich.

Sprinkle tomato with salt, pepper and oregano.

Place sandwich bun on top.

Menu Suggestions:

  • carrot sticks and hummus
  • potato chips
  • ice cream bars
  • chocolate milk
Family Picnic – Foot Long

  • 1 loaf French bread
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 small head of lettuce
  • 2 large heirloom tomatoes, thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup roasted red peppers
  • 1 pound sliced ham
  • ¼ pound sliced salami
  • ½ pound sliced provolone
  • ¼ cup sliced onion

Slice bread in half.

Spread bottom half with mayonnaise.

Layer ingredients in order given.

Sandwich with top of bread.

Tip: To satisfy all make the sandwich with a split personality – ham and cheese on one side for the children and the same upgraded with salami, peppers and onions on the other half for the adults.

Menu Suggestions:

  • guacamole and tortilla chips
  • watermelon and cantaloupe chunks
  • brownies
  • lemonade
Cherlyn Beachy lives near St. Ansgar in northeast Iowa with her husband, Mervin, and their son and daughter. They have a large garden and raise their own chickens, beef, pork and eggs. She’s a stay-at-home mom who loves to cook and enjoys photography. “I cook like many of you – no special equipment, no exotic ingredients and no one else to wash the dishes,” she says. “I’m always on the lookout for tasty easy-to-prepare seasonal food.”