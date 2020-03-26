We raise and butcher our own chickens. We cut some of the chickens into pieces, but mostly we freeze them whole. That means for most recipes I start with a whole chicken. For our size family it makes two meals.
I’m sharing recipes for the two meals. Start with the first meal of a delicious roast chicken. Then the next meal use the rest of the chicken for soup or dumplings.
Roast Chicken
- 1 8- to 9-pound chicken
- 1 t salt
- ½ t black pepper
- 3 cups water
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Rinse chicken; season with salt and pepper.
Place in roaster, breast side up.
Cover; bake 3½ hours.
When chicken is tender, drain and reserve broth and fat.
Return to oven for several minutes to dry and crisp the skin.
Carve and serve.
Chicken Dumplings
- 2 cups carrots, chopped
- 1 small onion
- ½ cup celery
- 2 cups peas, fresh or frozen
- 1 cup water
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 3 cups diced cooked chicken
- 3 T cornstarch, dissolved in ¼ cup water
Dice carrots, onion and celery.
Place in large saucepan – choose one with a lid to be used later.
Add water.
Cook on medium heat until vegetables are nearly done; add peas.
Cook about 4 minutes longer; then add broth and chicken.
Bring to boil.
Gently stir while adding cornstarch-water to thicken.
Dumplings
- 6 T butter
- 1½ cups flour
- 3 t baking powder
- ¾ t salt
- ¾ cup milk
Cut butter into flour, baking powder and salt until combined.
Stir in milk.
Turn heat under stew to low.
Drop dumpling dough from a teaspoon into the stew to form small dumplings.
Allow dumplings to cook for 10 minutes with the lid off and then 10 minutes with the lid tightly on.
Serve.
Chicken and Corn Noodle Soup
- ½ pound egg noodles
- ½ cup onion, diced
- 1 t butter
- 2 cups whole-kernel corn
- 5 cups chicken broth
- 2 cups diced cooked chicken
- ¼ t sage
- 2 t salt
- ½ t black pepper
- 1 T parsley (optional)
Cook egg noodles in large stockpot according to package instructions.
Drain; reserve fluid.
Stir-fry onion in butter until lightly browned.
Combine all ingredients in stockpot.
Bring to gentle simmer.
Turn heat to low; allow to cook 10 minutes to allow flavors to meld.