These are the easiest pies I’ve made. They’re simple, fast and our favorites. Just in case anyone finds pie-making daunting, try Pecan Pie Bars. The scrumptious little bars are delightful.
Pie Crust
makes three 9-inch pie crusts
- 4 cups flour
- 1 3/4 cup lard
- 1 T sugar
- 2 t salt
- 1 T vinegar
- 1 egg
- water
Use large mixing bowl.
Cut lard into flour until about half the lard is coarsely blended and the other half remains in chunks about a half-inch in size.
Break egg into measuring cup.
Add vinegar, salt and sugar.
Pour in enough water to equal 1 cup of liquid.
Stir into flour-lard mixture until just combined.
Refrigerate several hours or overnight.
Roll out and place in pie pans.
Freeze extra pie crusts for later use.
Pumpkin Pie
- 1 9-inch unbaked pie crust
Filling
- 2 cups pumpkin, pureed
- 1 T flour
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 1 t cinnamon
- 1 t ginger
- 1/8 t nutmeg
- ¼ t salt
- 3 eggs
- ½ cup milk
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Place all ingredients for filling in blender.
Blend until smooth and well-combined.
Pour into unbaked pie crust.
Bake for 15 minutes at 375 degrees.
Reduce temperature to 350 degrees.
Bake 35-40 minutes until set.
Apple Pie w/Streusel Topping
- 1 9-inch unbaked pie crust
- 5-7 large baking apples
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Peel and slice apples.
Place in large mixing bowl.
Add
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 1 T flour
- 1 t cinnamon
- pinch of salt
Pour into pie crust.
Spread apples so they reach to edge of crust.
Apples can be mounded high because they will settle after they bake and cool.
Bake for 10 minutes at 400 degrees.
Reduce oven heat to 350 degrees.
Add streusel topping.
Streusel topping
- ½ cup flour
- ¼ cup oatmeal
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 4 T butter
Mix together; sprinkle over partially baked pie.
Continue baking for 30 minutes.at 350 degrees.
Pecan Pie Bars
Base
- 2 cups flour
- 1 cup butter, softened
- ½ cup brown sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Stir ingredients for base together until combined.
Press into bottom of 9-inch by 13-inch pan.
Bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees.
Reduce heat to 300 degrees.
Filling
- 5 eggs
- ¾ cup sugar
- 1 t vanilla
- 1 cup dark corn syrup
- 1/8 t salt
- 2 cups pecans
Place eggs, sugar, vanilla, corn syrup and salt in small mixing bowl.
Beat until smooth and combined.
Stir in pecans.
Pour into hot crust.
Bake for 50 minutes at 300 degrees.
Allow to cool.
Cut into 24 squares.