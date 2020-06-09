For the past 25 years Renee Koenig has dedicated her personal life and career to supporting farmers and families facing job loss, poverty, divorce, trauma, major illnesses and death of loved ones. At the beginning of her career she spent her time in Wisconsin’s job centers supporting many different types of farmers. There were farmers arriving in this country for the first time, farmers who owned small generational farms, and farmers who needed to work second jobs and then were laid off when factories closed. She helped farmers and their spouses develop resumes. She’s now a member of the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension’s Resilient Farms and Families Team.
There was a lot of uncertainty even before COVID, she said. And that was especially true of farmers – unpredictable weather, changes in the economy, accidents and health issues. Above the water a duck appears calm and collected but beneath the water its feet are paddling furiously. She correlates that to people who may appear calm and at ease – but often there is much more going on.
“It’s important that we learn about the signs of stress and understand its impact,” Koenig said. “Having some stress is normal and even useful. It helps us escape from a burning building or an encroaching bear. The downside of stress is when the hungry bear stays in your backyard every day and you don’t build a fence to protect you and your family.”
Undiagnosed stress can be linked to many health problems such as headaches, back pain and trouble sleeping. It can also weaken the immune system, making it more difficult to fight disease. Medical research has determined that unrelieved stress is responsible for risk factors resulting in premature death in adults.
“There are many ways to reverse the effects of stress,” Koenig said. “We can start by taking care of ourselves. When we’re running on empty and not taking the time to fill up on healthy practices in our own lives we’ll struggle to be helpful to those around us.”
She suggests working on body, mind and spirit. Nutrition, exercise, enough sleep, avoiding tobacco and drugs, limiting alcohol and remembering to breathe will help reduce stress. For a person’s mind she suggests having positive self-talks, striving for optimism, practicing daily meditation and prayer, enjoying music or just having fun. She said the “Jump Around” song at Wisconsin Badger games always reduces her stress for a while.
Also important is spirit.
“Live your life in-line with your values and goals,” she said. “Look for sources of comfort and hope.”
Feeling alone weakens resilience. People need to connect with others who might be under stress. Even with physical distancing due to the virus, people can still phone other people in their lives. Often those conversations can be difficult but connecting with others is a two-way gift, Koenig said. There are resources available to assist in learning how to make effective connections with others. Learn the signs of mental illness including the reality of suicide. “QPR” for suicide prevention stands for “Question, Persuade, Refer.” It’s like CPR for suicide. A one-hour training video on the technique is available; visit qprinstitute.com/about-qpr for more information.
To manage personal stress pick one positive thing each day to do. Pick one person to connect with. Find one resource to learn more about, like food-pantry volunteer opportunities or church-service times on the web. And put a suicide-prevention-hotline number into phone contacts. Visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org or call 800-273-8255 for more information.
Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/farmstress and fyi.extension.wisc.edu/farmstress/2019/04/23/throttle-back-on-stress for more information.