Remember to follow Three Rs

The “Three Rs” are important. No, not reading, ’riting and ’rithmetic, which have been the foundations of good education for hundreds of years.
These Three Rs are involved with stewarding what we have in the world.
In the environmentally conscious 1970s, Americans were looking for cleaner air, cleaner water and waste control. U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson from Wisconsin took up the baton to bring the nation together for the first Earth Day – held April 22, 1970. It united Americans with the common values of protecting the planet.
By 1976 the U.S. Congress had approved the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act to increase recycling and conservation efforts. About that time the slogan “Reduce, Reuse and Recycle” was born – the Three Rs of the conservation movement.
There was a time when we heard a lot about that concept. Though the inspiration might seems to have waned in the public eye these days, we can still find evidence that what was begun in the 1970s still has some steam behind it. We see signs on highway roadsides crediting groups for working to keep stretches of roadways clean of garbage. There are occasional initiatives to clean waterways, working both in the water and along the banks – particularly in the spring.
People are also reading…
One aspect of the conservation movement not often correlated with “reduce, reuse and recycle” is the agricultural programs. But they exist, aimed at keeping soil and fertility in place rather than allowing it to erode into waterways.
Once waste is collected consider what we do with it. The most common end is a landfill. When conservation-oriented minds began to consider how the amount of garbage going into the landfill could be reduced, recycling programs began. How we can reduce what is going into a landfill can be answered by considering how we can reuse what we’ve commonly thrown away.
Not all municipalities in all states practice recycling. And different municipalities recycle different materials. Much depends upon where and which raw goods are remanufactured, the volume that can be handled and the market for the end result. Cans, bottles and metal are easily recycled; plastic is not so much so at this time.
Let’s talk about commodities like food, paper products and clothing. How can we reduce, reuse and recycle in that realm? We can buy food and paper products in bulk, use recyclable containers to purchase and store products, or buy products with less packaging. Storing bulk-grain products in a freezer prevents insect infestation and rancidity, thereby increasing storage life. Composting food waste, or feeding it to a backyard chicken flock, considerably reduces what’s put in garbage bags weekly. It reduces the smell as well.
• When it comes to clothing there are many options to help fulfill the Three R vision.
• Reduce the amount purchased; a streamlined wardrobe has less clothing to keep track of, clean and manage.
• Reuse clothing; a number of intelligent individuals have created businesses that sell donated second-hand clothing. Many people shop at Goodwill, St Vincent de Paul and other thrift stores to fill their wardrobes, which is gentle on the pocketbook. What is not sold at those stores often is baled and sent to another market to sell, or to recycle into other products such as rags and carpets. Some “New Wave” artists use recycled clothing in their creations.
• When all else fails, natural-fiber cloth can be successfully composted.
Extraneous pieces of used furniture or appliances are a big issue. Though larger municipalities have once-per-year “big junk” days when curbside removal of those items is facilitated, there are other options for usable items. ReStore is a program sponsored by Habitat for Humanity that recycles usable building materials and furniture. It’s a great place to find materials that might be needed for a small project. Some businesses sell materials recycled from dismantled historic buildings. Garage and rummage sales are another way to eliminate excess unwanted items. Options are only limited by creativity.
There are many alternatives available to assist in cleaning the environment and helping to keep it clean. Earth Day is an annual reminder that there is always something that can be done to keep the Three Rs in the forefront to conserve and recover valuable resources.
Visit www.earthday.org/earth-day-2022 for more information.
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.