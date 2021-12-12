Remember why we celebrate

John 1:1 says, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God and the Word was God.”
John 1:14 says, “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.”
Brian Simmons, translator of the Passion Bible, translates “the Word” as a Living Expression, but comments it could also be translated as “Message” or “Blueprint.”
He says, “Jesus Christ is the eternal Word, the creative Word and the Word made visible. He is the divine self-expression of all that God is, contains and reveals in incarnated flesh.”
In other words, Jesus is the living expression of God the Father. Jesus confirmed that in John 14:9-10 when Philip asked Jesus to show them the Father.
His response was, “Don’t you believe that the Father is living in me and that I am living in the Father? Even my words are not my own, but come from my Father, for he lives in me …”
In John 1:14 we see once again the fulfillment of prophecy, specifically Isaiah’s in 7:14, that Jesus would be God with us – Immanuel. Another way to look at it is from the Aramaic perspective in that he pitched his tent among us; he’s living with us. We’re to be able to see him – behold and share in his glory. Colossians 1:27 confirms this – “… Christ lives in you. This gives you assurance of sharing his glory.”
Jesus is God in the flesh; he also comes with a message for mankind directly from the Father. That “Message,” spoken through the words of the New Testament, gives us the “Blueprint” for how we should live here on earth. It runs the spectrum from “Love one another as I have loved you” – John 13:34 – to the Golden Rule saying “Do to others whatever you would like them to do to you.” – Matthew 7:12. And “If you forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven them; if you retain the sins of any, they are retained.” – John 20:23
And there’s the Great Commission – “God authorized and commanded me to commission you: Go out and train everyone you meet, far and near, in this way of life, marking them by baptism in the threefold name (of) Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Then instruct them in the practice of all I have commanded you. I’ll be with you as you do this, day after day after day, right up to the end of the age.” – Matthew 28:18-20
Jesus coming to earth in the flesh had a purpose. He wasn’t just a cute bundle of joy; he was God coming with our marching orders. His instructions to His disciples were also his instructions to us – the church and believers – to be followed until His return. As He promised Joshua in Deuteronomy 31:6, and reiterated by the author of Hebrews in 13:5, He won’t ever leave us alone. He’s with us for the long haul.
We can always celebrate the King of kings and Lord of lords who came as a baby. He won’t ever die or leave; he’s always present for us to worship and pray to. We have His ear in everything that matters to us. He’s looking for us to partner with Him to achieve his “Blueprint,” which is the destiny of the human race and the earth.
Translations used are the New King James Version, The Passion, the New Living and The Message.
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.