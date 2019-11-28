Jerry Apps, born and raised on a central-Wisconsin Farm, is Professor Emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the author of more than 40 books, both fiction and nonfiction. Most of his books focus on rural history and country life. His most recent novels are “Cold as Thunder” and the “Great Sand Fracas of Ames County.” Each of his seven novels focuses on a contemporary rural issue. His recent nonfiction books include “Wisconsin Agriculture: A History,” “Simple Things: Lessons from the Family Farm” and “The Civilian Conservation Corps in Wisconsin: Nature’s Army at Work.”

Apps has done five hour-long documentaries for Public Television, all on various aspects of farming and rural life. One of the most popular is “Farm Winter with Jerry Apps,” which won a regional Emmy Award. He has worked as a UW-Extension agent, as a publication editor for UW-Extension, as an acquisitions editor for the McGraw-Hill Book Company and as editor of a national professional journal.

For his writing Apps has won numerous awards. He was named in 2012 a Fellow by the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters. He was named in 2014 to the Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame and in 2016 he received the White Cedar Outstanding Teaching Award from The Clearing Folk School where he has conducted writing workshops for many years. Visit www.jerryapps.com for more information.