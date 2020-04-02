By 1880 wheat farming was failing, and failing badly. Wisconsin farmers were in financial freefall. With the end of wheat growing as Wisconsin’s major agricultural pursuit, farmers began investing in multiple opportunities for income. They began growing corn, oats and hay to take the place of wheat. And the numbers of sheep, poultry, hogs and dairy cows on Wisconsin farms grew to considerable numbers.
Wisconsin’s total production of corn and oats combined in 1849 amounted to 5.4 million bushels. Thirty years later corn and oat production combined was more than 67 million bushels, more than a 12-fold increase. Production of hay increased seven-fold in the same period. Both crops were grown mainly to feed the increasing number of dairy cows and other animals raised on Wisconsin farms. When a farmer had more of those crops than his animals needed, he sold the excess.
Sheep were moneymakers. During the Civil War wool brought a premium price, having replaced cotton in homes in the north, and wool found a huge market with the federal government. Coarser wools were woven into soldier uniforms. In Wisconsin, where much of the wool produced was of that grade, the value increased from 25 cents per pound in 1861 to $1.05 per pound by 1864. Wisconsin wool production increased from 1 million pounds in 1861 to 4 million pounds in 1865. Correspondingly the number of sheep on Wisconsin farms increased from 332,954 in 1860 to 1.261 million by the end of 1865.
When the war ended the price of wool plummeted to 29 cents per pound when southern cotton fields once more became productive and cotton became available again in the North. Wool growers persisted, especially with wheat fields increasingly being abandoned, but sheep raising did not continue as a major livestock activity.
In addition to planting corn, oats and hay for dairy and livestock feed, some farmers discovered barley as a valuable cash crop thanks to the rapidly expanding brewery industry. Wisconsin farmers by 1870 were producing 1.6 million bushels of barley annually. By 1900 barley production had increased to almost 15 million bushels.
The rapidly brewing industry also needed hops. New York was the leading producer of hops by the 1840s; many Yankees brought their hops-growing knowledge to Wisconsin when they settled in the state. New York hops production during the Civil War was severely curtailed by an infestation of the hop louse. The door was open for hops production to thrive in Wisconsin and thrive it did. The state’s production of hops increased five-fold from 1860 to 1865.
In the years immediately following the Civil War, the hops craze reached Adams, Columbia, Jefferson, Juneau, Monroe, Sauk and Richland counties in Wisconsin, with Sauk County the production leader. But the hops boom proved short-lived. With farmers jumping on the bandwagon, oversupply led to a market crash in 1867. Prices plummeted from 55 cents per pound to 5 cents per pound. Hops growers went bankrupt as did many of the merchants who had supported them.
Some Wisconsin farmers turned to growing flax. Flax had two primary uses – the fiber was used to make linen and the seed was a source of linseed oil, a component of some building paints. A by-product of the refining process, linseed-oil meal was fed to livestock as a protein supplement. Flax was grown mostly in eastern Wisconsin, especially in Ozaukee and Sheboygan counties. When the Civil War closed access to the Southern supply of cotton, Wisconsin farmers thought the market for linen would surely increase.
But after the war ended the flax and linen industry couldn’t compete with cheaper cotton from the South. The Wisconsin Bureau of Labor and Industrial Statistics reported in 1889 that two linen mills were operating in Wisconsin, employing 38 people. But 10 years later there was only one linen mill, operating in Albany in Green County. Wisconsin’s flax acreage never took hold as a suitable substitute for wheat.
