Jerry Apps, born and raised on a central-Wisconsin farm, is a Professor Emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the author of more than 40 books – most on rural history and country life. He has done five hour-long documentaries for Public Television, all on various aspects of farming and rural life. He has worked as a UW-Extension agent, as a publication editor for UW-Extension, as an acquisitions editor for the McGraw-Hill Book Company and as editor of a national professional journal. Visit www.jerryapps.com for more information.