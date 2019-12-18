By the early 1600s Native Americans numbered about 100,000 in the region. That was just before Europeans arrived in the Upper Midwest.
French explorer Jean Nicolet is generally credited with being the first European to set foot in what is now Wisconsin, arriving in 1634 at Red Banks near the present-day city of Green Bay. Native American communities, many of them heavily dependent on farming, had been trading with each other for centuries. Soon those Native people began trading with the new arrivals. With the introduction of European trade goods such as metal hoes, axes and tools for clearing the land, Native American farming practices evolved as well.
French fur traders and Wisconsin Indians quickly began trading goods, a partnership that continued into the 18th century. Father Marquette was a Jesuit missionary; Joliet was a trader and explorer. The two set forth May 17, 1673, for Wisconsin, representing France’s primary interests – religion and the fur trade. With help from Indian guides they made their way across the marshy 1.5-mile portage at present-day Portage to the broad Wisconsin River. It was June 17 when they reached the Mississippi River.
The discovery of the Fox-Wisconsin route to the Mississippi River transformed Wisconsin into an important trade center. Explorers, missionaries and fur traders could now travel by canoe from one side of Wisconsin to the other with relative ease. With access to that natural waterway, the interstate highway of its day, the fur trade boomed. It would continue for almost 200 years.
The European demand for beaver furs was enormous; the French trappers and traders set out to meet it. Working out of outposts at Green Bay, Prairie du Chien on the Mississippi River and La Pointe in the far north, French traders swapped woolen blankets, metal knives, awls, kettles, flints and porcelain beads for Indian-trapper beaver hides.
European settlers at the fur-trade villages planted gardens in hopes of stocking their own larders and trading any extra produce. The residents at Prairie du Chien raised quantities of small grain such as wheat, barley and oats as well as potatoes and onions. They sold the surplus to traders for goods or exchanged it with Indians. By the 1830s and 1840s fur trading in Wisconsin was in decline.
The Indians living in southwestern Wisconsin knew about lead in the region long before any Europeans came to the area. Indeed Marquette and Joliet heard about the lead mines in 1673 from Indians as they traveled the Fox-Wisconsin waterway to the Mississippi River.
After the Indians ceded their lands south of the Wisconsin River to the United States in a series of treaties signed between 1804 and 1832, lead mining became the leading economic activity in Wisconsin. The villages of Mineral Point, Wisconsin, and Galena, Illinois, as well as other prominent mining towns were considered more important than Milwaukee or even Chicago as the lead trade grew.
Soon lead was in great demand for the manufacture of pewter, pipes, weights, paint and ammunition – especially for the expanding U.S. military. Lead miners streamed up the Mississippi River into what are now the Wisconsin counties of Grant, Crawford, Iowa and Lafayette. By the 1840s Wisconsin’s lead production represented more than half the nation’s output. But by 1850 lead mining was on the wane; demand had declined. Exciting opportunities elsewhere – including the California goldfields – lured away many of the miners. Those who stayed behind continued to dig for lead, but they also discovered that the rolling lands of southwestern Wisconsin had considerable agricultural potential. Still for many the transition to farming was not an easy one.
Excerpted from Jerry Apps, “Wisconsin Agriculture History,” Wisconsin Historical Society Press 2015. Visit www.jerryapps.com for more information.