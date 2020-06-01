Many pioneer farmers who arrived in Wisconsin from the East brought with them – or soon acquired – a milk cow or two to provide milk, butter and cheese for the family. The cows generally didn’t produce milk during the winter months. Instead they huddled behind a straw stack or in a primitive shelter out of the cold winds. Busy planting and harvesting their vast wheat crops, the men left the care of cows to their wives and daughters. The idea of a creamery or cheese factory located off the farm had not yet arrived in Wisconsin, except for a few isolated examples.
It’s difficult to ascribe a “first” to any activity; this is especially true when attempting to identify the first cheese factory in Wisconsin. Some researchers have suggested a cheesemaking operation should not be called a factory until it’s processing the milk of at least 100 cows.
But on a smaller scale Charles Rockwell is credited with operating the state’s first commercial cheese establishment in 1837 in Fort Atkinson. A few years later the Pickett family began a cheese operation near Lake Mills in Jefferson Country.
“In the year 1840 my father, Mr. A. Pickett, removed from the state of Ohio and settled near Rock Lake, in the town of Lake Mills,” J. G. Pickett said. “A few pioneers had preceded him (but) civilization in this part of the then-territory of Wisconsin was in its infancy … My father saw the opportunity and so in the spring of 1841 set about supplying the demand. He had driven 10 cows from Ohio; he was satisfied that with that number he could supply the demand of the territory. I am very confident that he had no competition in the business (because) there were no cows to be bought at any price, and had there been any for sale there was no money to buy them. But the idea suggested itself to my mother (Anne) – why not cooperate with our neighbors in cheesemaking? It was a capital and original idea, and was at once adopted by the head of the family. We had four neighbors at the time … the four families owned 10 cows.”
The endeavor is credited with being the first cooperative cheese factory in Wisconsin. Many more would follow.
The factory approach to cheesemaking began developing in Wisconsin but butter-making largely remained in the farm kitchen. Butter had become an important commodity on many Wisconsin farms prior to the Civil War. It was both consumed at home and sold or traded with storekeepers for goods. By 1860 farmers in Kenosha, Walworth, Rock, Waukesha, Dane, Jefferson, Green and Fond du Lac counties were milking a few cows and selling home-churned butter. Nevertheless the 1870 U.S. census reported no creameries in Wisconsin. In 1880 Wisconsin’s creameries produced a total of 140,000 pounds of butter, not a large amount compared to butter making on the farm. Farm-kitchen butter production for 1870 was estimated to be more than 33 million pounds.
The emerging dairy industry focused more on making cheese than on butter for several reasons. Butter is a far-more-fragile product than cheese and is best used shortly after it’s churned; cheese can be stored for extended lengths of time and travels well. In the 1870s and 1880s, when the Wisconsin dairy industry began to expand, the road system was still poor. That meant butter could not be easily moved from creamery to consumer while cheese could be stored before being transported to market.
By the 1850s cheese factories began to emerge in several parts of Wisconsin. John J. Smith moved in 1844 to Sheboygan Falls from New York; he was joined there three years later by his brothers J. A. and Hiram Smith. Like many others arriving from the East, the Smiths became wheat farmers. But by 1858 both Hiram and John J. Smith were milking cows. John Smith built a cheese house with plastered interior walls to control temperature and humidity. He purchased a cheese vat and began gathering unsalted curd from neighboring farms to combine with his own, to salt, press and cure into cheese.
But poor quality and lack of uniformity made marketing cheese a challenge.
“In the autumn of 1858, Mr. Smith barreled 58 cheeses, boxes not obtainable, and took them to Chicago for sale,” stated a writer of Sheboygan County history. “Leaving his cheese at a warehouse, he called on dealers and endeavored to make a sale. On asking if they would like to purchase, he met with the inquiry, ‘Where is your cheese made?’ ‘In Sheboygan.’ ‘Where is that?’ ‘In Wisconsin.’ ‘We don’t want any Wisconsin cheese. (We) can’t sell anything but New York cheese and don’t want anything else in our store.’
“Finally in desperation Smith asked another cheese dealer to look at his cheese. He paid the dealer $1 for the half-hour spent examining the 58 barrels. The dealer offered 8 cents a pound, emphasizing that he wanted Eastern not Western cheese.”
Mainly because of differences in methods and in sanitary conditions from farm to farm, it was extremely difficult to produce a quality product when curds were collected from several farmers. Smith abandoned his cheesemaking efforts.
A year later in 1859 his brother Hiram Smith joined forces with Ira N. Strong in a new cheesemaking operation. They began collecting milk, rather than curd, from the Smith neighbors, giving them more control over the cheesemaking process.
Chester Hazen, also from New York State, arrived in 1844 in Fond du Lac County. He built a cheese factory in 1864 near Ladoga, 12 miles from Fond du Lac. He is often credited with operating the first true cheese factory in Wisconsin. It certainly was the state’s largest early factory. Hazen was soon making cheese with the milk of more than 100 cows. He shipped a carload of cheese in 1876 to New York; he was awarded a gold medal for his cheese exhibit at the Philadelphia Centennial that year. Wisconsin’s shift from a wheat-growing state to dairy state can largely be credited to the efforts of relocated New York dairymen such as Chester Hazen and Hiram Smith.
But perhaps no one had more influence on Wisconsin’s transition to dairy than William Dempster Hoard. Born in 1836 in Stockbridge, New York, he arrived in Wisconsin in 1857 with a love for dairying and dairy cows that he had developed in his home state. But he discovered Wisconsin farmers would hear nothing of his ideas about developing a dairy industry; wheat was still king. So he chopped wood, worked on a farm, taught school and enlisted for Civil War service.
When Hoard returned from the war, the first ravages of the chinch bug and exhausted soil had begun to plague Wisconsin’s wheat industry. After trying his hand at selling washing machines and musical instruments – and later growing hops – he began writing for the Watertown Republican.
Finally it seemed farmers were ready to listen to Hoard’s preaching about how dairy cows might replace wheat on Wisconsin farms. He soon decided to start his own newspaper; the first issue of his Jefferson County Union rolled off the presses March 7, 1870. He took to the road to sell subscriptions, talking with many farmers along the way. He saw the press as a way to educate farmers about dairy farming. In 1885 he and his son, Arthur Hoard, began publishing a newspaper devoted entirely to the dairy farmer.
Visit www.jerryapps.com for more information. Excerpted from “Wisconsin Agriculture: A History,” Wisconsin Historical Society Press