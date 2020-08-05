One of my fondest memories growing up on a farm is threshing day, especially from the years when I worked on a threshing crew. I moved from farm to farm, following the threshing machine as it made its rounds.
The first thing Pa bought when World War II ended was a new Farmall H tractor. He paid $1,750 for it. The second thing he bought was a threshing machine, a used Case thresher that he and our nearest neighbor Bill Miller bought together. They paid $282.50 for the machine. The seller wanted $300 but in those days no-one paid full price for something, especially if it was used. Pa’s share was $141.25.
I suspect one of the reasons Pa and Bill refused to pay the asking price was because no drive belt came with the machine – that’s the canvas belt that connects tractor to thresher. Pa bought a new drive belt from Sears and Roebuck for $49.
Everyone in our neighborhood grew oats in those days, 20 or 30 acres. It was enough to provide oat straw to bed cattle during the winter when they stayed in the barn, and enough grain to add to the corn to make cattle feed. We called it grist when the corn and the oats were ground together at a water-powered mill in Wild Rose, Wisconsin.
I had been a part of the threshing season since I was a little shaver. One of my first jobs was shoveling back oats in our granary’s oat bin after men working at the machine carried sacks full of the newly threshed grain to the granary. But soon I was old enough to go from farm to farm with Pa and Bill Miller and their threshing machine, threshing oats for the neighbors. Threshing season was akin to a neighborhood celebration. Everyone who had grain to thresh helped everyone else as the threshing machine went from farm to farm, creating enormous straw stacks and filling granary bins with oats.
Threshing season was hard work – forking grain bundles onto a wagon, driving the team and wagon from the oat field to the threshing machine, and tossing grain bundles into the noisy machine one after the other. I needed to be careful to not overlap them and not leave a gap between the bundles, with a hot sun beating down and sweat streaming down my face and back. And everyone was watching to see if I could do it because after all I was still a kid. I discovered I could, even though my arms and back ached. I needed a big drink of water after a load of bundles had been pitched into the maw of the ever-hungry threshing machine.
When noon finally arrived I would give the team a drink from the neighbor’s stock tank and tie them to a tree so they would be in the shade. Then I splashed water on my face and cleaned the grime from my hands and arms. I filed into the neighbor’s dining room with the rest of the threshing crew, sometimes 10 or a dozen men and maybe a couple of kids as young as I was. I would be treated to one of the finest meals I would ever experience, right up there with a Christmas or Thanksgiving meal. There generally was roast beef or roast pork, two kinds of vegetables, dill pickles, home-made bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, two kinds of pie – generally apple and cherry – and coffee. I ate until I could eat no more.
When the meal was finished we all went outside, shared a story or two, or lay out flat on the ground for a half-hour nap before going back to work. For most farms threshing continued throughout the afternoon so I had an opportunity to eat an evening meal as well.
Then it was back home for the evening milking and chores. I would be off to another neighbor the following day to repeat the process.
Horses part of family
For many years when I was a kid, we farmed with three horses. Frank and Charlie were Percheron draft horses, brown with tan manes and tails, each weighing about 1,800 pounds. They were already members of my family by the time I was born along with Fanny, our big brown and tan long-nosed collie. When I was old enough to be curious I asked Pa how the horses were named.
“We named them after our neighbors, Frank Kolka and Charlie George,” Pa said.
People living in a farm community knew the names of each other’s horses just as well as they knew the names of their kids. They knew horse personalities. Our neighbor Wilbur Witt owned a horse named Jerry – a big, lazy, good-for-nothing animal that would kick or bite a person every chance he got. Ma would never call me Jerry – it was always Jerold – because she didn’t want anyone to compare me to the neighbor’s worthless horse.
Unlike the neighbor’s horse neither Frank nor Charlie ever tried to kick or bite me. But they did have some bad habits. By the time I was 10 years old Pa had showed me how to harness them. I was short for my age so I needed to stand on my tiptoes to toss the leather harness over their broad backs.
When Pa was there watching all went well. But Frank and Charlie knew when Pa wasn’t around. Just before I tossed the harness onto either horse he would squeeze me against the side of the stall – not hard enough to hurt me but hard enough so I couldn’t put the harness in place. I’d put down the harness, yell “get over” in my most authoritative 10-year-old voice and slap the horse on the rump. That became a kind of game for Frank and Charlie, a sort of draft-horse initiation for a farm kid growing up and learning the ways of horses. As I grew older, taller and stronger they no longer tried the “squeeze the kid” stunt nearly as often.
We had a third horse on our farm. Dick was a western mustang, black as a moonless night and unpredictable as the weather. He was considerably smaller than Frank and Charlie, weighing about 1,200 pounds. Pa bought Dick to do light work such as cultivating corn with a walking, one-row cultivator or snaking logs out of the woods in winter when there was 3 feet of snow on the ground.
Dick was all muscle; when he put his mind to it he could pull almost as much as Frank or Charlie. But Dick decided how hard he wanted to work no matter how much encouragement I gave him by way of yells and commands. If I happened to be cultivating potatoes in a field north of the barn, he’d poke along like he was pulling a threshing machine as we headed away from the barn. When we reached the end of the row and pointed back toward the barn, his ears perked up and he tried to trot with the cultivator – not a good thing, especially in stony soil. In his horse mind anytime he was pointed toward the barn might mean we were through cultivating for the day, even if we’d been at it for only an hour or so. He wasn’t lazy, just smart.
Pa didn’t let me near Dick until I was 13 or 14. Even then I had all I could do to handle him. Pa on the other hand developed a special relationship with Dick. Pa and Dick liked each other and Dick had great respect for Pa. That little black horse would do anything for his master; he’d pull until he broke his harness if Pa asked him to. Frank and Charlie were always together, whether they were in harness or in the barnyard or pasture after the day’s work was done. They got along well with each other, depended on each other and were never out of each other’s sight. Dick was more of a loner, mostly because his coworkers ignored him as he ignored them.