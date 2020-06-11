Wisconsin’s early settlers learned how to farm from their parents and grandparents just as generations before them had. As long as farming practices didn’t change much that system worked well.
But then came the introduction of draft horses and horse-drawn machinery including Cyrus McCormick’s reaper for cutting grain. There was a shift from one-crop farming to diversified farming and ultimately to dairy. Farmers thirsted for information and guidance. A new and more formal kind of education to supplement what Grandma and Grandpa had known became a necessity.
The “Farm Short Course” opened in January 1886 at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. It proved to be one of the most popular offerings from the university. It was designed for young men at least 16 years old who had graduated from eighth-grade. Offered for 12 weeks in mid-winter, it offered practical courses in almost all aspects of farming
Along with the knowledge passed down within families, farmers have always learned from each other. Unlike other businesses where “trade secrets” are fiercely protected, farmers traditionally have shared their successes – and failures – with their neighbors. Starting in the mid-19th century, agricultural fairs became popular across the state. Farmers exchanged tips and techniques as well as occasionally did some showing of their crops, animals or equipment. Wisconsin’s first county fair was held in 184 2in Waukesha, six years after Wisconsin became a territory and six years before statehood.
Farmers sought other opportunities to share information as well. Many farmers who moved when Wisconsin first opened for settlement from New England and New York had been members of agricultural societies in their home states. Those groups sponsored fairs and conducted meetings where farmers could exchange information. Occasionally outside “experts” – usually farmers from other states – were invited to talk.
In March 1851 farmers and Wisconsin legislators met at the state capitol to discuss organizing a Wisconsin agricultural society. By that time county agricultural societies had already formed in Columbia, Dane, Iowa, Kenosha, Racine, Rock, Sheboygan, Walworth and Waukesha counties. Many townships also created smaller societies.
Not long after the Wisconsin State Agricultural Society was created its executive committee decided to hold an annual cattle show and fair in Janesville. Wisconsin’s first state fair was scheduled for Oct. 1-2, 1851.
“An area of something over six acres on the edge of the plateau which looks down upon the rapid and silvery Rock (River), and enclosed by a high board fence, constitutes the fairgrounds,” wrote Rufus King, editor and owner of the Milwaukee Sentinel. “Along two sides of the enclosure are pens for sheep and swine, and stands for cattle. Near the centre is a large and lofty tent for the display of fruits, flowers, fancy articles, paintings, jewelry, etc. In the open space between these centre pieces and the cattle stands on the sides, there is ample room for the exhibition and trial of all sorts of agricultural implements, as well as the display of single and matched horses.”
Abraham Lincoln attended the 1859 Wisconsin State Fair in Milwaukee the year before he was elected president. On that September day he spoke of the importance of agricultural fairs.
“They are useful in more ways than one,” he said. “They bring together, and thereby make us better acquainted, and better friends than we otherwise would be … They make more pleasant and strong and more durable the bond of social and political union among us … But the chief use of agricultural fairs is to aid in improving the great calling of agriculture, in all its departments and minute divisions – to make mutual exchange of agricultural discovery, information and knowledge; so that at the end all may know something, which may have been known to but one, to but a few, at the beginning – to bring together especially all which is supposed to not be generally known, because of a recent discovery or invention.”
Information from “Wisconsin Agriculture: A History.” Visit www.jerryapps.com for more information.