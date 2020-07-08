By the early 1900s dairy farming was becoming well-established in Wisconsin. With the expansion of the industry the need for practical research about all aspects of dairy farming emerged. The University of Wisconsin was challenged to answer the call.
H. L. Russell, the first person in the United States to earn a doctorate in bacteriology, in 1893 joined the UW faculty. His research contributions included promoting the pasteurization of milk. When raw milk was used in cheesemaking, the cheese needed to be cured a minimum of 60 days for the natural curing process to kill harmful organisms. With pasteurization cheese could be consumed shortly after it was made. Russell in 1894 began a tuberculin-testing program for cattle.
Agricultural physicist Franklin Hiram King arrived in 1888 at the University of Wisconsin. His research interests ranged from the water-holding capacities and fertility of soils to groundwater movement. But he’s best known for his research regarding silos. Early silos were underground pits. Those were followed by square upright structures; in both styles spoilage problems loomed large. Other researchers, including William Henry, had concluded that corn silage fed to dairy cattle in the winter would assure milk production during the cold months of the year. But spoilage was still a major problem, particularly in the corners of square silos where trapped oxygen contributed to the development of molds. King developed the revolutionary idea of a cylindrical upright silo.
Crop breeder R. A. Moore in 1895 joined the College of Agriculture as an assistant to Dean Henry. Moore became chairman in 1903 of the new Department of Farm Crops – later the Department of Agronomy. He did some of the earliest research work in the country regarding the use of alfalfa as dairy-cattle feed. The work of later UW researchers R. A. Brink and L. F. Graber would result in the release in 1953 of excellent-yielding and winter-hardy vernal alfalfa.
Emil Truog, a Wisconsin farm boy and UW graduate, began in 1909 his teaching and research career in the UW–Soils Department. His best-known contribution to Wisconsin agriculture was the development of a relatively simple soil test that could be used to determine the acidity or alkalinity of soil.
“This simple and dramatic test was the first soil test anybody could do without extensive laboratory equipment,” wrote Walter E. Scott in his 1954 profile of Truog.
Forage crops like alfalfa don’t grow well in acidic soil; now farmers could determine if their soil was acidic and reduce the acidity level by adding lime. Thousands of acres of Wisconsin’s farmland could now be used to successfully grow legumes.
One of the most important contributions to the dairy industry was the work of agricultural chemist Stephen Moulton Babcock. In 1890 he invented a test that used centrifugal force and chemical separation to determine the butterfat content of milk – then called the Babcock test. Creameries and cheese factories then had a quantitative standard by which they could determine how much to pay farmers for their product, based on its butterfat content.
Of the many stories about the early research discoveries at the College of Agriculture, perhaps none is stranger than the story of sweet clover. In 1933 a farmer from Deer Park, Wisconsin, suspected that recent cow deaths on his farm had something to do with the sweet-clover hay they had been eating. The farmer met with Karl Paul Link, a biochemist in the College of Agriculture, bringing with him samples of the sweet-clover hay and a jar of noncoagulated blood from one of his dead cows.
Link was intrigued and began research. In 1941 he isolated an anticoagulant substance in sweet-clover hay – and learned the substance was toxic to rodents. The substance, which Link named warfarin after the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, became one of the most common rat poisons in the world. Later studies resulted in the development of compounds used in medical practice widely used throughout the world for treating heart patients and preventing blood clotting.
Information from “Wisconsin Agriculture: A History.” Visit www.jerryapps.com for more information.