Report black-bear dens

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources asks the public to report any black-bear-den locations they find across Wisconsin to support a new research study.

Conducted by the department’s Office of Applied Science, the study will analyze reported dens and generate estimates of reproductive rates of black bears within each bear-management zone. These estimates will improve the accuracy of the population models for those zones.

Public reporting of bear dens will increase the study’s success and the accuracy of the black bear population model, as black bear dens are difficult to locate. The public is encouraged to report as much information about the den’s location and recent use as possible without approaching or disturbing the dens. Den locations from prior years can be useful since black bears will occasionally re-use dens.

The DNR’s Office of Applied Sciences will begin research at the end of February and continue until collaring goals are met. Research staff will collar female black bears and collect data at each den, such as the sex, weight and body measurements of the sow and cubs.

The DNR’s researchers appreciate the help of local and federal biologists, tribal partners and the general public in locating black bear dens.

Visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/7DSMFZS to report den locations.

Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/hunt/bear and dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/research/wildliferesearch.html for more information.

