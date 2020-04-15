Badger talks are happening digitally to connect with University of Wisconsin-Madison professionals. The topics are varied and are all online now. Visit badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live for more information.
Stress, well-being addressed
For those who live alone or are caregivers for those who live alone, the Stay at Home Series offers up-to-date, simple-to-follow ideas and strategies. Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/covid19/category/topics/families/stay-at-home-tips for more information.
Mental-health resources offered
For those who have mental-health challenges, or have questions or concerns concerning mental health, visit foxcities.wi.networkofcare.org/mh/coronavirus for more information. The site has resources, videos, referrals and mental-health screenings available. There is also a connection to a warm line for support and to find a referral to a telehealth provider.
Connect together
There are two opportunities to connect together. Catch Your Breath will be focused on professionals. From 7:30 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays visit uwextension.zoom.us/j/401515082 to join a weekly time with professional partners to connect and share tips and resources. Use meeting ID 401515082 to join the meeting, which is co-hosted by UW-Extension human-development and relationships educators from Washington, Dodge, Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties.
Let’s Talk is for anyone who wants to join. From 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays visit uwextension.zoom.us/j/211546347 or call 312-626-6799 to join a digital conversation about isolation, ways to connect, ideas for wellness and building community. Use meeting ID code 211546347 to join the meeting.
COVID payments considered
The Internal Revenue Service has created a website for reduced-income individuals who don’t need to file income taxes to register for the COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments. Any individuals who are not required to file federal income taxes can utilize the site to register. Visit www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments for more information.
Beware scams
Online and phone scams related to the Economic Impact Payments have been reported. The Federal Trade Commission cautions all households to beware of scams.
- The government will not ask anyone to pay anything up front to receive this money – no fees, no charges, nothing.
- The government will not call, email or text to ask for a Social Security, bank-account or credit-card number. Anyone who does is a scammer.
- The payments will be sent mid-April or later. Anyone who says they can get someone the money sooner is a scammer.
The FTC encourages anyone who is contacted by a scammer asking for a bank-account or Social Security number to file a complaint. Visit www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/#crnt&panel1-1 for more information.
Financial assistance offered
For those whose income has dropped or stopped, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has information regarding government-assistance programs to help with health insurance, food and other needed resources. Visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/forwardhealth/apply.htm for more information.
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has information on who may be able to obtain unemployment insurance and how to apply. Usually self-employed people, freelancers and contractors can’t get unemployment, but the CARES Act passed March 27 creates a temporary Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program to help those independent workers through the rest of 2020. Individuals eligible for unemployment benefits could also get an extra $600 a week added to regular state benefits through July 31, 2020. For those who have been rejected for unemployment benefits in the past few weeks, it’s possible they may now qualify because of the recent updates. Visit dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/apply for more information.
UW-Extension has created a “Managing Your Personal Finances in Tough Times” resource page. The page has a list of common questions and topics relating to income and housing during the pandemic. Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/toughtimes/covid-19-financial-resources for more information.
Parenting help offered
Consider creating a “Pleasant Events” calendar with children. The excellent and future-thinking opportunity can help create a resilient thought process in the family. Hope is very powerful. Visit ggia.berkeley.edu and www.facebook.com/HDRInstitute for more information.
Tip of the Week
This article captures the complexity of being grateful and mourning the losses. Visit fulleryouthinstitute.org/blog/naming-loss-and-gratitude-with-young-people for more information.