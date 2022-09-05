Return to farm burials brings simplicity

Editor’s note: LeeAnne shared this story on the Caring Bridge website; I asked if she’d like to share it with our readers. After discussion with family members, she agreed the story might resonate with others who would like to return to an older and simpler way of handling the death of a loved one. Wade Bulman passed away Aug. 28, 2022.
Green burials are slowly gaining popularity. With the extreme cost of funerals and increased environmental consciousness, green is a good alternative for those who can handle doing it. When we learned some friends of ours had planned to do it we considered it for ourselves.
Not all zoning laws allow for a farm burial, so it’s something that needs to be discussed ahead of time. Not all states allow embalming to be skipped.
After my husband, Wade Bulman, took his last breath, family and friends who were with him spent some time crying. We then talked about what he was experiencing in heaven, followed by prayer.
Because he was under hospice care they were called; a nurse came out to do paperwork and destroy his medications. In the meanwhile Bulman’s sister, a friend and an in-law took charge of the body. They washed him and then dressed him in his Mustang T-shirt, Galloway cow shirt, blue jeans and his farm boots.
When all that was finished, they dug through the freezer for plain ice bricks to pack around him. He was covered with a sheet and he rested there for the night. Having him in the house overnight was kind of spooky, but also comforting. It did help with the acceptance part of grief. The next morning when a breeze blew in the door and the sheet started to flutter we all had a heart-stopping moment.
We bought more ice from Kwik Trip and repacked him.
People are also reading…
The Friday before, when we knew the end was coming more quickly than we thought it would, we made a decision to buy a casket from Trappist Caskets near Dubuque, Iowa; they are built by the monks of Melleray Abbey. We had been to their showroom a few years back after seeing a sign along the road and making an impromptu stop. They make natural wood boxes and have an emergency service for unexpected needs. We ordered plain pine, which is what Bulman liked best.
After learning his disease was terminal, Bulman picked the spot he wanted to use for his resting place. It’s a beautiful knoll at the end of the farm with a view to the end of the valley. He talked about building a cabin there someday, but never had the time and money to do it. Family and friends spent time clearing the spot, which had overgrown some with trees and brush.
While waiting for the casket to arrive, an excavator came and dug a 6-foot hole. There had been more than 2 inches of rain so that part was tricky, but he was able to do the job; he only became stuck once. That was a fitting tribute to Bulman, who was notorious for getting his tractors stuck.
The casket was personally delivered; it came just in time for the family and friends who had gathered. The guys in attendance brought the casket into the house and loaded it. That part went smoothly. Bulman didn’t weigh much, fortunately, and we had enough guys on hand to carry him to a waiting pickup – Ford, of course.
From there we made a caravan to the end of the farm – UTVs, an ATV, pickups and a Bronco. The box was carried the last stretch to the grave site by caring arms. Pastor Tom Elliott gave a message on Bulman’s favorite Bible character, Job. He reminded us of a verse Bulman liked to quote – “The Lord giveth, the Lord taketh away, Blessed be the name of the Lord.” As a farmer, he quoted it quite a bit.
Two ropes were put under the casket to lower it into the hole. Then I threw in the first few shovelfuls and turned the rest of the job over to the men in attendance.
The whole ceremony was very personal and very meaningful. As Christians we can face death because we know it really isn’t the end for us. We don’t need to dress it up and pretend it’s not a time of mourning. Death is real and the separation hurts. But what a friend we have in Jesus who can heal our pain, while letting us remember a wonderful man.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.