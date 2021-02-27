Hastings: Hub of agribusiness in Adams County

In 1872, when Col. D.T. Hastings founded the city that came to be named after him, he did so to form an intersection of the St. Joseph & Grand Island Railroad and the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad.
In essence, he wanted to create a hub of rail line commerce. Little did he know his city would become another kind of hub – one that outlived the SJGI railroad and the boomtown corridor they were meant to serve.
The city of Hastings has become the epicenter of agribusiness in Adams County. It is now a city of about 25,000 people, covering an area of about 15 square miles. The majority of that land is dedicated to agribusiness, as is most of the land in Adams County.
“Everything revolves around ag,” said Travis Augustin of Ruhter Auction. “It’s the driving economic force in this area.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Census of Agriculture, Adams County accounts for 2% of the state of Nebraska’s agricultural sales with more than $392.5 million in market value of products. That is 12th in Nebraska for sales and 147th out of 3,077 counties in the U.S.
There are 340,016 acres of land in 545 farms in the county – 93% of which are family farms. Of those farms, more than half of them have sales of $100,000 or more; a quarter of them are farms of 1,000 acres or more.
At the center of all this agribusiness is Hastings.
“We are an ag community first,” said Lance Atwater, who serves on the Nebraska Farm Bureau Board of Directors. “I’ve always been amazed at the number of ag businesses in the area.”
He mentioned the ethanol plant, the soybean processing plant, the coop headquarters, two farm machinery dealerships as well as ag manufacturing among the many ag-based businesses in Hastings.
“There are a wide range of markets for crops raised in the area,” Augustin said. “Including some small meat processors.”
These are handy for the livestock producers in the Hastings area. There is a good emphasis on livestock; especially cow-calf and swine operations, he said. The census states that there are more than 66,000 cattle and almost 11,000 swine in the region.
“I think it is good that there is an appreciation and understanding of ag in the area,” Atwater said. He has been a farmer for seven years and is a precision ag technologist. “There is also an open and welcoming attitude to families moving into the area.”
A key component that helps Hastings be such a great agribusiness community is the chamber of commerce and its ag committee, Atwater said. This group works diligently with the city administration to keep Hastings at the nucleus of agribusiness in Adams County.
“We have a good group of people who like to work together to support ag,” Augustin said. He has been a member of the chamber board and a member of the ag committee.
“Hastings is a progressive area with long history in all aspects of irrigation,” he added.
While Hastings is a great agribusiness community, it is well-known for other reasons. It is the home of the Jacob Fisher Rainbow Fountain. The fountain is located in Highland Park and shoots nonstop arrays lit up by green, yellow, orange, red, magenta and blue lights in changing patterns.
Hastings is also the city where Kool-Aid was invented. Edwin Perkins created the drink mix in 1927. Every August there is a Kool-Aid Festival in Hastings.
A few famous folk have originated in Hastings, as well. University of Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne and Cornhusker player Adam Carriker both hail from the city.
But, agribusiness is the pivot upon which all things turn in Hastings. Corn, soybeans, forage, popcorn and wheat are the spokes on the wheel.
“We all benefit from agribusiness,” Augustin said.