Northern Wisconsin saw its first snow of the season Oct. 16, continuing into Oct. 17, with a total of about 2 inches. What is novel today will be mundane soon because the snowfall is a sign of the inevitable. Fortunately the Maloneys enjoy the cycle of life so winter isn’t dreaded here. Red loves playing in the snow and so do we.
Say hello to winter whiteness
- Jason Maloney For Agri-View
