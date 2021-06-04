Science on the Farm for Kids

Question: I saw a hawk soaring really high, so how high can birds fly?
Answer: According to the Guinness Book of Records, the highest recorded flight for a bird was Nov. 29, 1973, when a Rüppell’s vulture – native to central Africa – collided with a jet airliner over the Ivory Coast in Africa. The passenger jet was cruising at 37,900 feet when the vulture was sucked into one of the jet engines; the jet landed safely on one engine. The U.S. Museum of Natural History identified the bird by examining the feathers. Vultures often fly at high altitudes so they can scan large areas for prey.
The previous record altitude for a bird-aircraft collision was July 9, 1962, when a Mallard duck hit a plane at 21,000 feet between Battle Mountain and Elko, Nevada.
Birds usually fly relatively low. Most of the year they stay under 500 feet. But during migration birds gain altitude; many species fly at 2,000 to 5,000 feet or even higher, using prevailing winds to assist them. Many bird species live in habitats that are at more than 13,123 feet. Others routinely fly to altitudes of 10,000 to 13,000 feet, especially when they’re migrating. Usually the longer the migration, the higher they fly. But the higher they fly the more likely it is that they will be spotted by predatory birds.
Scientists believe the less-dense air at high altitudes poses a problem for most birds. The lighter air at high altitudes gives birds less lift; it’s to their advantage to fly low. The air pressure difference between the cavities in the bird’s head and the outside pressure cause discomfort. The same thing happens to people when airliners land at an extreme rate of descent.
Bird strikes have been a known and common hazard since the Wright brothers started flying. A bird strike is what forced the U.S. Airways Flight 1249 to crash-land Jan. 15, 2009, in the icy Hudson River. Fortunately skillful pilots Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and Jeffrey Skiles managed to land the plane safely in the river; all 155 passengers survived.
Probably the best-known bird migration is that of cliff swallows that fly 6,000 miles from Goya, Argentina, to the old Spanish mission at San Juan Capistrano just south of Los Angeles. The mission was founded in 1776 by Padre Junípero Serra and completed in 1806. The birds typically arrive in large flocks March 19, St. Joseph’s day. The annual event was made famous in the song, “When the Swallows Come Back to Capistrano,” a 1940s hit recorded by Pat Boone.
Larry Scheckel is the author of “Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers.” He grew up on a family farm in the hill country of southwestern Wisconsin, one of nine children. His teaching career stretched to more than 38 years teaching physics and aerospace science to more than 4,000 high school students at Tomah, Wisconsin.