Science on the Farm for kids

QUESTION: What is a Zerk?
ANSWER: A Zerk is a grease fitting on machinery – one that needs oiling or lubricating so as to reduce friction or wear on moving metal parts.
A Zerk is installed on machines by a threaded connection, with a nipple connection that attaches to a grease gun. The grease gun forces a ball bearing in the nipple fitting to move back against the push of a retaining spring. The Zerk is really a valve that opens under the force of grease lubricant, then closes again when the grease gun is removed. The ball returns to its closed position, preventing grease from escaping and not allowing dirt and debris into the bearing. The Zerk is a one-way valve or a check valve.
Growing up as a kid on our farm near Seneca, Wisconsin, we used the work “Zerk” a gazillion times. But I had no idea of the origin of the name until I was in high school and would browse through the encyclopedias in the library.
Oscar U. Zerk was born in 1878 in Vienna, Austria. He traveled in 1946 to America, settling in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Quite the inventor, he held patents on quick-freezing ice-cube trays, special brakes for trolley cars, leg-slimming hosiery, oil-well recovery systems and more than 300 other inventions. Zerk helped design in 1900 the first six-cylinder car engine. A patent for the Zerk fitting was awarded in 1929 to Oscar U. Zerk, and assigned to the Alemite Manufacturing Corporation.
Zerk was in the news in February 1954. Robbers broke into his Kenosha mansion “Dunmovin,” tied him to a chair, stole dozens of valuable paintings valued at $200,000 and escaped in Zerk’s own car. A year later a career criminal, Nick Montos, was arrested in Chicago, convicted and given seven years for the robbery. He spent a good amount of time in Alcatraz, dying at age 92 in November 2008.
Oscar Zerk died at age 90 and is buried in historic Green Ridge Cemetery in Kenosha.
Our machinery on the Oak Grove Ridge farm near Seneca in Crawford County was given a grease job before starting out as well as several times during the day. A hay mower might have three or four Zerks. Our McCormick-Deering threshing machine had as many as 16 Zerks. We would fit the grease gun spout over the nipple and pump the handle three or four times – or until we saw grease oozing out of the bearing area.
The grease gun was filled by unthreading the body tube from the head and sticking the open-end tube down into a 5-gallon pail of grease. Pulling a small handle in the back filled the tube with grease by suction.
The Zerk is still around these days but has largely been replaced by sealed bearings. Sealed bearings are lubricated for life at the factory. No oil or grease is lost, and no dirt or debris is allowed in.
Larry Scheckel is the author of “Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers.” He grew up on a family farm in the hill country of southwestern Wisconsin, one of nine children. His teaching career stretched to more than 38 years teaching physics and aerospace science to more than 4,000 high school students at Tomah, Wisconsin.