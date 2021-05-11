Science on the Farm for Kids

Question: Why do dogs have black lips?
Answer: Everything in God’s creation seems to have a purpose. Dogs have different skin colors that correspond with their hair color. Dog lips are not exclusively black; they may be brown, tan, reddish or pink depending on the color of the dog and the color of the skin in the area of the lips. For most breeds the nose will be the same color as the lips. For example a Golden Retriever has both a brown nose and brown lips.
A dog with black and brown on its muzzle may have both black and brownish skin on its lips. That same idea goes for eyelids and even the sclera – the “whites of their eyes.” Many dogs don’t have white sclerae, but have pigment throughout their eyes.
Black and other dark pigment protects a dog from ultraviolet solar-radiation damage. Dogs don’t have much hair around the mouth area compared to other parts of the body. The black or dark color prevents the dog from sunburn and the mouth from being dry. Dog lips follow dog noses; lips and noses are both made from the same kinds of mucous-membrane cells.
The gene for black pigment is dominant compared to genes for all other pigments, so black lips are a hereditary factor. Some dogs have a piebald pattern of non-pigmented areas alternating with pigmented areas. The Chow Chow dog has blue-colored lips. The depth of the pigmented cells in the mouth tissue gives rise to the bluish tint. The Chow Chow dog’s tongue is bluish.
That same skin-lips relationship extends to humans; not all humans have pink lips. Lip color corresponds to skin color, which the makeup industry has exploited to its benefit in manufacturing lipstick for any skin tone.
Pets that have unpigmented skin in “unhaired” areas like lips and eyelids are at greater risk of solar damage, just like fair-skinned people. The pets may need sunscreen applied or be kept out of prolonged strong sunlight. Sometimes those pets might even have their eyelids tattooed a darker color to reduce the risk of sunburn or skin cancer.
Melanoma is a particularly common and aggressive form of cancer in both pets and people. It’s the result of any melanin-producing cells that have turned cancerous. According to the Veterinary Cancer Center, melanoma is the most common tumor found in the mouth of dogs; it’s the second-most common tumor found on toes. There’s a predisposition for male dogs.
Certain breeds seem to be overrepresented – including Scottish terriers, Cocker Spaniels, Gordon Setters, Chow Chows and Golden retrievers. Locally invasive tumors often infiltrate deep into the bone of the jaw or toe, and have a large rate of metastasis or spreading. A noticeable swelling in the mouth is the most common sign, as well as increased salivation, weight loss, pain, inability to eat, dropping food from the mouth and loose teeth. The affected masses may be pigmented or black, or might be pink to white in color.
Melanomas can be diagnosed with a fine-needle aspiration and cytology. A small needle is inserted into the tumor; some cells are removed and evaluated. Because the mouth is a sensitive location, most animals need mild sedation for a needle aspiration. When located on the toe, sedation is typically not necessary.
Melanoma in dogs is treated the same as for humans – removal of the affected area, radiation and chemotherapy if the owner can afford it. The average survival time of untreated dogs is only a few months. Dogs with an oral melanoma that have surgery and radiation therapy followed by the Merial melanoma vaccine have an improved median survival time of about 1.5 to two years. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recently approved a drug called Yervoy that “unblocks” the immune system and allows it to work better.
Larry Scheckel is the author of “Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers.” He grew up on a family farm in the hill country of southwestern Wisconsin, one of nine children. His teaching career stretched to more than 38 years teaching physics and aerospace science to more than 4,000 high school students at Tomah, Wisconsin.