Science on the Farm for Kids

Question: Does a cow have a personality?
Answer: My interest in cow behavior was nurtured on the 238-acre Scheckel farm 2 miles north of Seneca in the heart of Crawford County, Wisconsin. We raised hogs, poultry, sheep, young cattle stock and cows. My dad, mom, brothers Phillip and Bob, and I milked by hand a 16- to 20-cow herd of Holsteins, Herefords and Guernseys. I know cows close-up – as in grabbing a stool and milk pail, planting the stool on the concrete barn floor, sitting, holding the pail between my legs and my head against the cow’s right side, and rhythmically tugging away.
Cows are not just big dumb animals. I realized a cow does have a personality with likes and dislikes. Charlotte always wanted to be first in the barn and would “nose out” any cow that tried to muscle in before her. Sally brought up the rear. Each had their own stanchion and knew where to go.
What intrigued me the most as a boy was watching the cow herd in the pasture. They seemed to stay fairly close together and moved as a group. Those pastures could be 5 to 20 acres, with plenty of room to spread out and go for the best grass pickings. But no they stayed in a chummy grouping and moved like they were being choreographed. If a cow is by itself, it’s either sick or calving.
Perhaps it’s deeply ingrained in their DNA, an evolutionary decision to stay together in defense of an enemy – strength in numbers, if you will. Cows are flight animals, not fight animals.
There’s a herd mentality with a subtle movement going on. All the cows move together in the same direction, but not in the same straight-line path. A few lead cows move out ahead while the rest lag behind, the herd expanding some. In a little while the lagging cows reach the others, with the whole group contracting. It reminds one of the folds of an accordion, opening and closing.
Cows are not pets. A cow will not sidle up to a person like a cat and rub against a leg. A cow can’t take the place of a dog that’s faithful, loyal and affectionate, and follows its human around the farmstead. There are therapy dogs and therapy horses, but not therapy cows.
Still there’s something very therapeutic about seeing a herd of cows methodically moving across the grasslands and pastures of a Wisconsin countryside. Often when I’m bicycling the backroads of Monroe County I will stop and pause for a spell, taking in the peaceful and calming rustic scene. I harken back to my boyhood days in Crawford County.
I was at a church picnic one day and the conversation came around to dairy. We have several 100- to 200-cow operations around Tomah, and one dairy with more than 1,000 cows about 4 miles due-west. If the wind is just right a whiff of bovine wafts over the city. Some of my city-slicker friends find it a bit offensive. I find it’s just dandy.
“Do you know how a cow lies down, and gets up?” I asked.
No one at our table knew, except one fella who said farmers go out and tip them over. That drew a few laughs and a host of disbelieving guffaws. So I had an opportunity to pontificate a bit.
Bossy goes down on one front foot, then the other front foot – sort of like a genuflection. Then she folds in her rear legs, one more than the other, while lowering her bulky body. She will lie on the side in which that leg was moved the greater distance forward and slightly inward. She just lets herself fall the last half-foot or so.
The cow reverses the procedure when she decides to rise and walk. She leans forward while pushing up with both hind legs. She then puts one front foot down, starts rising, then puts down the other foot and up she goes. It’s not elegant but does the job.
Larry Scheckel is the author of “Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers.” He grew up on a family farm in the hill country of southwestern Wisconsin, one of nine children. His teaching career stretched to more than 38 years teaching physics and aerospace science to more than 4,000 high school students at Tomah, Wisconsin.