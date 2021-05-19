Science on the Farm for Kids

Question: Why are the front wheels on old-time tractors tilted?
Answer: Tractors with a tricycle configuration usually had canted front wheels so the tops were several inches apart and the bottoms almost touched together – sort of a V-shape. Those tricycle tractors were often called “widow-makers” because of their tendency to roll over on hillsides or in fast turns.
The tricycle design allowed the tires to be positioned such that one could drive through a crop of corn or cotton with one tire in each of three rows, for things like cultivating or harvesting. The back two axles were longer than needed; the hubs could be adjusted back and forth to match perfectly to different row spacings.
Those tractors were cheaper to build, and hence sell, at a time when money was tight. The 1934 Farmall F-20 was the first to use the canted-front-wheel configuration. It was the dominant design from the mid-1930s through the 1960s.
The angle between the vertical axis of a tire and the vertical to the ground is called camber; we’re talking about positive camber in the tractors. Those early tractors didn’t have power steering; turning the steering wheel was somewhat difficult and fatiguing after many hours in the field.
The early tractors were being developed at a time when agriculture was in a transition period. Most farmers were using horse-drawn machinery for some jobs and a tractor for others. Tractors needed to work fields that were laid out by horses. A narrow front axle and separate brakes in the rear wheels made those early tractors extremely maneuverable. A farmer could turn the steering wheel to the right and at the same time tap on the right brake, and that tractor could spin on a dime. It could pivot within its own length. Turning in a constricted space was easy – and especially useful when pulling machinery in the field such as mowing hay or pulling a grain binder, corn binder or combine.
Another reason for canted front wheels was to let mud or a stone – that had become pinched between the tires at their bottom-most point of their rotation – to fall out before it reached the steering post between the front wheels.
Yet another advantage was that cultivators could be mounted on the side and underneath the tractor. That isn’t easy to do on a row-crop tractor where the front wheels are several feet apart. Early tractors had a powered pulley that could run stationary machinery such as a threshing machine, corn shredder, feed-grinding mill, corn sheller, windmill pump or buzz saw. It worked better when there was no wide front axle in the belt’s way. One disadvantage of the tricycle design was the difficulty of adding a front-end loader.
The canted front wheel, tricycle type, continued to about the early-1970s. By that time most farms and fields were adapted to tractors with a large turning circle, and power steering was common.
Larry Scheckel is the author of “Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers.” He grew up on a family farm in the hill country of southwestern Wisconsin, one of nine children. His teaching career stretched to more than 38 years teaching physics and aerospace science to more than 4,000 high school students at Tomah, Wisconsin.