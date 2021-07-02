Science on the Farm for Kids

Question: Why do gas gauges in cars take a long time to go from showing “full tank” to “half full” and then take a much-shorter time to go from “half tank” to showing “empty?”
Answer: We’ve all experienced that phenomena. Fill the gas tank, drive along the highway and the gas needle sits on “full” for the first 50 to 60 miles. It seems like we’re getting free mileage. Why can’t fuel gauges accurately register the amount of fuel in the tank?
It has to do with how the amount of fuel is measured. Most all cars and trucks use a sensor that consists of a foam or plastic float that rides up and down on the top of the fuel. It’s much like a fishing bobber moving up and down on water. The float is connected to a variable resistor by a thin metal-rod linkage. The resistance value fluctuates as the float moves up and down.
The variable resistor is a strip of resistive material. A wiper slides along the strip, controlling the amount of current in the circuit. The gas gauge on the dashboard receives the current from the sensor; the current goes through a resistor or a coil of wire that’s around or next to a bimetallic strip.
The bimetallic strip is made of two different kinds of metals that are laminated together so they can expand and contract at different rates. When the strip is heated one metal expands more than the other. The bimetallic strip bends, with the one that expands the most on the “outside.” The bending action moves the needle on the gauge. That bimetallic strip is the heart of all thermostats and toasters.
When the tank is filled to capacity, the gas is filled higher than that float has the physical ability to rise. The float is at the top of its stroke and can’t rise any higher; it’s actually squished down into the gas. It will stay there, showing full, until some of that gas is used and the float is able to descend some.
It’s just the opposite when the tank is almost empty. The gauge will register empty even though there’s still gas in the tank. The float can no longer move further downward because it’s sitting on the bottom of the tank. Gas is present below the float.
Auto makers know all about this, of course, and they don’t care. They’re more concerned about people running out of gas so they error on the side of safety. They definitely don’t want people running out of gas before the gauge reads empty. That would leave a ton of stranded motorists. The gauge is designed to show empty when there’s some gas left in the tank.
Most modern cars currently have a microprocessor that senses that variable resistor in the tank. The microprocessor sends information to another microprocessor in the gauge on the dashboard. The microprocessor allows for a very nice feature that gives the driver some kind of warning alarm. A dashboard light comes on when there’s about 2 gallons of fuel left in the tank.
There are several plus features of the microprocessor. The car manufacturer can take into account the odd shapes of gas tanks. Some cars have molded tanks with weird shapes that form around various car structures. And the microprocessor can provide some smoothing and damping of the sensor movement when the car goes up or down a hill or around a sharp turn, when the fuel is sloshing all over the place.
Larry Scheckel is the author of “Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers.” He grew up on a family farm in the hill country of southwestern Wisconsin, one of nine children. His teaching career stretched to more than 38 years teaching physics and aerospace science to more than 4,000 high school students at Tomah, Wisconsin.